SP Group backs Tata Sons IPO plan, proposes stake sale to raise Rs 25,000 crore

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has backed a possible listing of the holding company of the Tata group and proposed monetising part of its stake to raise at least Rs 25,000 crore.

The development comes amid discussions between the Tata group and the SP Group over the latter’s stake in Tata Sons.

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At a Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata presented a proposal from the SP Group to monetise a portion of the Tata Sons shares held by its investment companies.

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The SP Group holds around 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, making it the holding company’s second-largest shareholder. The stake is held through Sterling Investment Corporation and Cyrus Investments and has been pledged as collateral against loans.

In July, the group completed a Rs 21,500-crore refinancing exercise and told investors that it planned to monetise part of its Tata Sons stake through a listing or share sale within 18 months. It also faces a repayment obligation of around Rs 3,500 crore by the end of September.

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Under the proposal, the SP Group would sell enough Tata Sons shares held by Sterling Investment Corporation and Cyrus Investments to generate proceeds of at least Rs 25,000 crore.

The proposed transaction would be carried out in two stages over 18 months. Tata Sons would first initiate a targeted capital-reduction process through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The valuation would be based on fair value for income-tax purposes.

The SP Group said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had provided complete transparency on the regulatory framework. Tata Sons was classified as an Upper Layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulatory Framework, with the listing requirement arising from that classification.

The RBI had rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its registration as an Upper Layer NBFC and directed it to comply with the applicable requirements, according to remarks by SP Group chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry.

Tata Trusts indicated that potential funding sources for the proposed transaction could include Tata Sons’ internal cash flows, the sale of listed shares, bringing in investors for new ventures and taking some businesses public through an offer for sale.