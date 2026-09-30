SP Jain Global jumps to no. 6 position in Asia-Pacific leading business schools rankings

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: SP Jain School of Global Management has jumped a place to no. 6 in Asia Pacific rankings leading business schools, #6 position in the 2026-27 Best Business School Rankings, up from #7 last year. The latest ranking marks the fourth consecutive year the business school has featured in the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region.

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SP Jain Global featured even higher on compensation at no. 5, in addition to three key areas of business education – #7 for learning, #8 for networking and #8 for entrepreneurship. The latest results come at a time when business education is increasingly being shaped by changing employer expectations, international mobility and the need for graduates to combine strong business fundamentals with adaptability.

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The rankings incorporate perspectives from students, alumni and corporate recruiters, providing an external view of how business schools are perceived across areas that are increasingly relevant to students and employers. SP Jain Global’s performance across these indicators reflects the institution’s emphasis on connecting classroom learning with real-world business environments and building international networks through its multi-city model.

"Bloomberg Businessweek's rankings are the result of rigorous surveys of students, alumni and recruiters across the region," said Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain Global. "Being placed in their Top 10 for four years running, and now at our highest position yet tells us something durable about how our students and graduates experience their education. Compensation is where Bloomberg has consistently ranked us strongest, and that matters because it's one of the clearest external signals of whether an education pays off for the people who invest in it."

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"We also pay close attention to how Bloomberg evaluates learning and networking, because those indexes capture how our multi-city model actually plays out for students," Mr. Jain added. "Studying across different economies and business environments, and connecting classroom concepts to real business situations, is central to how we designed the programme. Bloomberg's ranking gives us an independent measure of whether that design is working."

SP Jain Global's Global MBA remains central to this approach, giving students the chance to study and build networks across multiple international business hubs as part of a single program.

SP Jain Global has previously been recognised by other major international publications, including QS, Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist and Times Higher Education, across categories ranging from its full-time Global MBA to the part-time Executive MBA. Bloomberg's ranking adds to this broader pattern of third-party recognition spanning different methodologies and respondent groups.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL):

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government's Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) with Skills Future Singapore Agency (SSG) and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

Media Contact:

Sonali Hingorani – 8291917401| Email: Sonali.hingorani@spjain.org

Rashmi Dhole - 9820506453 | Email: Rashmi.dhole@spjain.org

Akansha Chandra - 8373905252 | Email: akansha.chandra@communicateindia.com

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