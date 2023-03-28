S&P retains India’s growth forecast at 6% in FY 2023-24

New Delhi, March 27
S&P Global Ratings on Monday kept its forecast for India’s economic growth unchanged at 6% in the fiscal year starting April 1, before rising to 6.9% in the following year. In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P saw inflation rate easing to 5% in 2023-24 fiscal, from 6.8% in the current financial year.
It saw India’s gross domestic product (GDP) likely growing by 7% in the current financial year ending March 31 (2022-23), before slowing to 6% in the next 2023-24 fiscal. “India leads, with average growth of 7% in 2024-2026,” the update said.
GDP is projected to rise to 6.9% in the following two financial years — 2024-25 and 2025-26 and rising to 7.1% in 2026-27.
“In India, domestic demand has traditionally led the economy. But it has become more sensitive to the global cycle lately, in part due to rising commodity exports; and its year-on-year GDP growth slowed to 4.4% in the fourth quarter (October-December 2022),” the rating agency said.
Pronounced core inflation in India suggests little slack in these economies, it said. — PTI
Quarterly update
