DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / S&amp;P upgrades ratings of 10 Indian financial institutions following sovereign action

S&P upgrades ratings of 10 Indian financial institutions following sovereign action

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Singapore, August 17 (ANI): S&P Global Ratings has upgraded as many as 10 Indian financial institutions, following a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on India.

Advertisement

They raised the long-term issuer credit ratings on seven Indian banks and three finance companies.

Following is a table with the list of companies along with their rating upgradation:

Advertisement

The global rating agency expects India's sound economic fundamentals to underpin growth momentum over the next two to three years.

In addition, they believe monetary policy settings have become increasingly conducive to managing inflationary expectations.

Advertisement

It has earlier this week upgraded India's sovereign ratings to 'BBB/Stable/A-2' from 'BBB-/Positive/A-3'. India has received its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in 18 years.

"India's financial institutions will continue to ride the country's good economic growth momentum. These entities will benefit from their domestic focus and structural improvements in the system such as in the recovery of bad loans," S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on August 15.

They expect India's banks to maintain adequate asset quality, good profitability, and enhanced capitalisation over the next 12-24 months, despite some pockets of stress.

It argued that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has improved the payment culture and rule of law in India.

The code, introduced in 2016, has tilted the balance in favour of the creditors.

"It has also promoted a credit culture that encourages restructuring of going-concern entities. The IBC has reduced the average resolution time for bad loans to less than two years now, according to official data, from six to eight years earlier. Recovery values have also improved to more than 30 per cent, from 15-20 per cent under the previous bankruptcy regime," their report read.

It underlines that credit risk in the system has reduced.

India's real GDP growth averaged 8.8 per cent between fiscal years 2022 and 2024 -- the highest in the Asia-Pacific region -- and S&P expects this strength to continue, projecting average growth of 6.8 per cent annually over the next three years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts