Space sector to be important contributor to Indian economy growth; to go upto $44-45 billion in next decade: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian Space Association (ISpA), the premier industry association of space and satellite companies in India, in collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe, on Tuesday kicked off the 4th edition of the India International Space Conclave (IISC) 2025 in New Delhi.

The inaugural session on Day 1 witnessed Chief Guest Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Science & Technology and Department of Space alongside other distinguished leaders including Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe; Takashi Ariyoshi, Minister & Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan to India; H.E. Antonio Bartoli, The Ambassador of Italy to India; Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Retd.), former Chief of the Indian Air Force, Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut, ISRO setting a robust agenda for the proceedings.

Addressing the conclave, Singh said, "Space reforms in the last five years have been a turning point. Our space economy was dispersed and was not even considered a part of the economy."

"Today, the Indian space economy is USD 8 billion, and the pace at which it is moving, the projection is that in the next 10 years, it will go up to USD 44-45 billion. In the times to come, space is expected to be a significant contributor to India's economic growth as it advances up the ranks. Around 70 % of our space-driven applications are for ease of living and with a focus on the common citizen, which is not the specific attention of many countries that are actively working in the space sector."

Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut, ISRO said, "When you cross the boundary of space, you are given a number, and I was number 634. But when I came back, kids told me: 'We didn't know that there was an ISS in space before you went; we cared because you were there.' When you see someone like yourself doing things you find impossible, it gives you the courage to dream. We have established extremely ambitious goals, but to achieve them, we all must be active participants. The sky was never the limit. Not for me, not for you and not for Bharat."

Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, said, "India's technological achievements and global vision make India an increasingly key player in the field of space, and we look with admiration at such results. Italy is globally recognised as a leading nation in the space sector, and we are one of the few countries able to cover the entire space value chain. Space is the top on our bilateral agenda, and we can further build on our strong complementarity between our two industrial ecosystems. The spirit of collaboration between our two countries is already a reality and destined to deepen further in the years ahead."

Takashi Ariyoshi, Minister & Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan to India, said, "It is a great honour to join the India International Space Conclave 2025 and to witness the growing partnership between Japan and India in the space domain. Our two nations, bound by shared values and deep mutual trust, are advancing meaningful cooperation across security, innovation and exploration. The progress we are making in lunar missions, climate initiatives and space science reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to the future. I firmly believe that continued engagement among industry, government and academia will help us build a stronger and more vibrant space ecosystem"

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said, "A lot of progress has been made in the last year, and I'm very happy to see the way collaboration has grown with companies in other countries. I'm also pleased to see the significant investment the private sector is making in creating infrastructure and undertaking very interesting projects. It's encouraging to see how aggressively young companies are doing business development. We will have the capacity, the capability, the people, and we will also attract investments. Success will not come simply from having the ecosystem; it will come from generating demand. Think big, no shortcuts, perseverance, and collaboration are going to be key factors."

AT Ramchandani, Sr VP & Head - Precision Engg & Sys, L&T and Chairman, ISpA said, "India's space journey has always been shaped by pioneers who worked with limited resources but limitless imagination. Today, as the vision of ISRO, IN-SPACe, and the private sector come together, we are witnessing a maturing ecosystem that is progressing at remarkable speed. At ISpA, our commitment remains to work closely with industry, government and academia to build an ecosystem that is innovative, competitive and ready for the future. Together, we are prepared to script the next chapter of India's space odyssey and inspire the next generation of explorers."

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA) said, "We are witnessing growing interest from multiple international trade agencies, signalling expanding opportunities in India's space sector. The coming year is expected to see numerous launches of rockets and multi-sensor satellites, reflecting the dynamism of our space ecosystem. Strengthening collaborations, especially with partners like Japan, is vital as we jointly advance security, innovation, and exploration. This collective effort will help build a resilient and thriving space industry for India."

During the inaugural session, Viasat India also announced their partnership with BSNL to commercialise Viasat's Velaris satellite connectivity solutions for uncrewed aircraft, enabling secure BVLOS operations and supporting India's growing low-altitude economy. Additionally, Novaspace announced the opening of its India office in Bangalore to accelerate the nation's expanding space economy, fostering closer collaboration with the government, industry, and startups, and further extending Novaspace's worldwide consulting and market-intelligence network.

On the announcement of Viasat India and BSNL partnership, Gautam Sharma, MD, Viasat India, said, "We are excited to launch the Velaris solution to support India's growing low-altitude economy, encompassing unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced air mobility like air ambulances. This connectivity will ensure secure command and control for critical operations, including infrastructure monitoring and emergency services. We are also partnering with Indian startups and BSNL to build a strong and innovative ecosystem for this emerging sector."

The conclave also witnessed the release of publications named Valuation and Fundraising in Aerospace Startups: TRL vs. MRL -- India's Road to Space Industrialisation and the India DefSpace Symposium 2025 Technical Report and ISpA-Satsure Joint Paper on Agristack Solutions.

This premier space industry event will bring together senior Government officials, global and Indian leaders from industries, agencies, and many innovators and policymakers over the two days. The event is expected to yield actionable outcomes, featuring over 100 delegates and more than 600 attendees across the two-day forum. (ANI)

