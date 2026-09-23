Space Zone India removes nearly 100 Kg of coastal waste ahead of Rhumi Twin Rocket Mission

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Ahead of the upcoming RHUMI TWIN Rocket Mission – 2026, Space Zone India Private Limited, in association with The Global Help International, Inc., USA, and with the support of Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, ECR, conducted a voluntary coastal clean-up and environmental awareness initiative near the Thiruvidanthai coastal area on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai.

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The initiative commenced at around 6:00 AM, with the Space Zone India team and volunteers joining together to clean the coastal stretch near the upcoming rocket launch location.

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During the clean-up drive, the team collected and removed nearly 100 kilograms of waste, including plastic bottles, plastic covers, discarded packaging, containers and other human-generated waste that had accumulated and was scattered across the coastal area.

The initiative originated during a visit by the Space Zone India team to inspect and witness preparations at the proposed launch location. After observing the quantity of waste along the coastline, the organisations decided that preparing the site for a scientific mission should also include contributing positively to the surrounding environment and community.

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Anand Megalingam, Founder & CEO of Space Zone India and Mission Director of the RHUMI TWIN Mission, highlighted the importance of environmental and social responsibility alongside technological advancement.

“Our responsibility is not limited to launching a rocket. When we select and operate from a location, we also have a responsibility towards that place, its environment and the surrounding community. Along with ensuring mission and public safety, we should contribute something meaningful to society. Protecting our coastline and environment is one such responsibility.”

Dr Neemu Murthy, CEO of The Global Help International, Inc., USA, emphasised the need for collective action to protect oceans and marine ecosystems.

“Protecting our environment is a responsibility shared by all of us. Waste and plastic entering our oceans can affect fish, marine organisms and the overall health of our ecosystem. Our oceans are an essential part of our planet, and safeguarding them is ultimately about safeguarding the Earth for future generations. Through this coastal clean-up initiative, we want not only to remove waste but also to create awareness and encourage people to take responsibility for keeping our beaches and oceans clean. Even a small contribution from each of us can collectively create a meaningful impact.”

She further highlighted that environmental protection should become a continuous responsibility rather than a one-time activity, encouraging students, young people, organisations and communities to actively participate in protecting natural resources and reducing plastic pollution.

The entire Space Zone India team and volunteers actively participated in the initiative, demonstrating that space exploration, technological innovation and environmental responsibility can progress together.

The coastal clean-up also sought to create greater public awareness about the impact of plastic and other waste on beaches, oceans and marine ecosystems and to encourage visitors to avoid littering coastal areas.

Space Zone India is currently preparing for its RHUMI TWIN Mission – 2026, scheduled for 10 October 2026, involving the launch of two hybrid rockets from the coastal region.

Through initiatives such as this, Space Zone India, Global Help International, Inc., USA, and supporting partners aim to encourage students, volunteers and members of the public to recognise that achievements in science and space technology should go hand-in-hand with environmental protection, social responsibility and community service.

“OUR RESPONSIBILITY DOESN’T END WITH LAUNCHING A ROCKET — IT EXTENDS TO PROTECTING THE PLACE FROM WHICH WE LAUNCH.”

— Space Zone India Team.

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