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Home / Business / SpaceX plans massive Louisiana spaceport with USD 100 billion investment; eyes first Starship flight in 2029

SpaceX plans massive Louisiana spaceport with USD 100 billion investment; eyes first Starship flight in 2029

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Elon Musk-led SpaceX is planning to build its largest rocket launch complex in southern Louisiana, with an investment of at least USD 100 billion, according to a company statement.

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Naming the marshland site Starbase Louisiana, SpaceX is planning to begin construction of the rocket launch complex in 2027, with the first Starship launch targeted for 2029.

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"Starbase, Louisiana will be built to support thousands of Starship flights a year with missions launching to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond," SpaceX said in a social media post.

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With this project, the company aims to create over 3,000 new jobs, hiring heavily from nearby communities and draw on Louisiana workers' experience in building complex infrastructure in the region.

"We're committed to investing at least USD 100 billion and creating more than 3,000 new jobs at Starbase, Louisana hiring heavily from nearby communities and utilizing Louisiana workers' extensive experience of building complex infrastructure in their unique environment," it said.

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According to the company, Starbase, Louisiana, will be developed as a self-sustaining spaceport designed to support thousands of Starship flights annually. The facility will include propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing infrastructure and an airport.

"Starbase, Louisiana will be built to support thousands of Starship flights a year. This self-sustaining spaceport will have propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport," the company said.

In a seperate social media post, SpaceX thanked Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana for supporting the project. "Thank you to @LAGovJeffLandry and the great people of Louisiana for all of their support as we work together on this audacious project," the post reads.

In an earlier development, the US aerospace company achieved a major operational milestone by launching two Falcon 9 rockets from opposite US coasts just 38.5 minutes apart, marking its shortest-ever gap between orbital missions. The back-to-back launches took SpaceX's total number of orbital missions in 2026 to 96. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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