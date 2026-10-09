Spardha Expands Technology-Led Performing Arts Ecosystem, Targets INR 100 Crore+ ARR by FY 2027-28

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Spardha School of Music, a global Performing Arts EdTech platform focused on personalised, one-on-one live learning, is expanding its technology ecosystem to make music and performing arts education more continuous, practice-led and accessible. The platform, which currently supports 1,000+ teachers, close to 20,000 active students across 16 countries and delivers 60,000+ live one-on-one sessions every month, is strengthening its digital learning infrastructure with the launch of a next-generation training platform designed to deliver an enhanced learning experience and provide continuous support to students beyond live classes.

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As technology reshapes education, Spardha is combining its teacher-led model with technology-enabled practice, feedback and progress tracking to create a more continuous and personalized learning experience. The new training platform is built on Spardha’s core one-on-one learning model, keeping teachers at the heart of the learning journey. Its enhanced classroom experience introduces features such as backing tracks, music tools, and student–teacher sync mode, making online music and dance learning more seamless, engaging, and effective.

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Students can access assignments, practice videos and music sheets beyond their scheduled classes as well, while tools such as the metronome, tabla, virtual keyboard, mridangam and tanpura support guided and independent practice. AI-powered session notes and monthly progress reports help students track their development and identify areas that require attention, while real-time AI-powered feedback during practice provides additional guidance.

It also monitors the quality and consistency of each teacher’s session delivery, ensuring a high standard of session hygiene. In addition, it enables continuous teacher upskilling through personalized learning journeys tailored to each teacher’s current skills, performance, and quality of service, supporting ongoing professional development.

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“Technology is not replacing the music teacher. It amplifies the ability of teachers to personalize, engage and create better learning outcomes. The future of music education lies in combining the human connection and expertise of a good teacher with the data-driven intelligence of technology to deliver a deeply personalized learning journey for every student,” - Saurabh Srivastav, Founder, Spardha Learning.

The platform brings together discovery, practice and performance of thousands of new songs through Spardha’s proprietary AI based performance platform Jam Station with exciting features such as AI powered self-assessment that enable students to practice independently, evaluate their skills at run time and build greater confidence in their musical abilities. The learning journey extends beyond practice through Spardha’s phygital performance platform, which gives students regular opportunities to perform before a global audience of fellow students, teachers, parents and music enthusiasts, apply what they learn, gain real performance experience and build confidence.

The technology expansion is backed by Spardha’s growing business scale. The company currently generates close to INR 60 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is targeting INR 100 crore+ ARR by FY 2027-28 by scaling its operations from the current 55,000+ monthly live sessions capacity to 1,00,000 sessions per month by FY 2027-28. Over the longer term, Spardha is targeting to acquire 1 lakh active users globally and scale its operations to deliver 3 lakh live sessions per month by 2030. Beyond technology, Spardha is addressing key gaps in performing arts education through professionally trained teachers, structured learning and multiple unique formats of performance opportunities. Its ecosystem combines live instruction, guided practice, technology-enabled feedback, progress tracking and personalised learning, transforming music education from a weekly class into an ongoing continuous learning & performing journey.

About Spardha School of Music

Spardha School of Music is a global Performing Arts EdTech platform offering personalised, one-on-one live learning experiences in music and performing arts. Founded with the vision of becoming the most trusted platform for performing arts education globally, Spardha combines an outcome-oriented curriculum, qualified professional teachers and a technology-enabled learning ecosystem.

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