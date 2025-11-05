DT
Sparkle Clean Tech and Aquadei Launch Global Alliance to Transform Oil and Gas Water Treatment with Next-Gen Nanobubble Technology

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Sparkle Clean Tech (SCT) (exclusive global licensee of Siemens Energy's oil & gas water-treatment IP) and Aquadei, LLC have formed a strategic alliance to deploy Aquadei's proprietary nanobubble and hydrodynamic cavitation technologies to oil & gas operations globally. This partnership is set to drive advanced water treatment methods, delivering measurable operational, economic and environmental benefits across the industry.

Nanobubble Technology in Oil & Gas: Performance Advantages

Nanobubbles (gas particles smaller than 200 nanometers) feature extraordinary physical surface and interfacial properties that enhance how oil and solids interact in water. When paired with SCT's separation technologies, these ultrafine bubbles enable more efficient separation, lower chemical consumption, and greater process stability.

Unlike traditional flotation systems that rely on buoyancy alone, SCT and Aquadei's approach leverages hybrid nanobubble + microbubble flotation -- a design proven to improve attachment between bubbles and oil droplets. Priming the process through a hydrodynamic cavitation pre-treatment installed inline before a flotation unit, this compact device uses controlled pressure differentials to generate localized microjets and shockwaves that disrupt stubborn emulsions and naturally generate stable nanobubbles. This process physically "conditions" produced water -- enlarging fine oil droplets and enhancing their readiness for flotation capture. The nanobubbles modify droplet surfaces, promote coalescence, and act as bridges to the larger microbubbles that provide lift. The result: a faster, cleaner, and more energy-efficient separation process.

Operational and Environmental Impact

Joint deployments are expected to deliver step-change performance in oilfield water management:

- Up to 40% improved oil recovery rates (Enhanced Oil Recovery, EOR)

- 30% reduction in chemical treatment costs (Produced Water Treatment)

- Enhanced pipeline lifespan through biofilm and scale suppression

- Ultra-efficient delivery of gases (O2, O3, CO2), minimizing waste and energy

- Cleaner water, lower chemical dependency, and higher operational efficiency for sustainable, low-impact oilfield workflows

Strategic Partnership Overview

By combining SCT's global reach and Siemens-licensed portfolio with Aquadei's innovative nanobubble and ultrafine technologies, the alliance aims to deliver step-change reductions in operational costs, chemical use, and environmental impact. Joint projects will begin deployment in North America and the Middle East in early 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

