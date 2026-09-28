Sparsh Pearl honoured as an Iconic Brand by ET Edge (The Times Group)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Sparsh Pearl, a trailblazer in India’s bath fittings industry with over Four decades of excellence, has been officially recognized among the Iconic Brands of India at the prestigious award ceremony conceptualized and executed by ET Edge (An Economic Times Initiative).

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The award celebrates exceptional home-grown brands that have transformed market presence into lasting influence, trust, and consumer equity across generations. Sparsh Pearl was selected following a rigorous evaluation process, measuring critical growth metrics including consumer recall, baseline turnover, sustainable practices, and market footprint.

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Speaking on the achievement, Archit Garg, Director, Sparsh Pearl said:

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from ET Edge. This milestone reflects the unwavering trust and loyalty of ourchannel partners, retailers, plumbers and customers who have contributed to our journey. We have always believed that building a strong brand is a continuous process—one that requires consistent quality, innovation and the ability to evolve with changing consumer expectations. As we expand our presence in India and international markets, this recognition further motivates us to keep raising the bar."

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Speaking on the achievement, Manish Gupta, President, Sparsh Pearl said:

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because we have continued to focus on strengthening our market relationships while making quality products increasingly accessible across markets. We see this recognition as an encouragement to continue creating greater value for our customers, channel partners and the wider ecosystem.”

The gala event brought together industry captains, brand custodians, and corporate leaders to celebrate the businesses shaping modern Indian culture.

Sparsh Pearl has steadily expanded its manufacturing and distribution capabilities, supported by multiple manufacturing facilities and a wide network of (900+) distributors, 40000+ retail partners and 1 Lakh+ Plumbers. The company has also been strengthening its international business, with its products reaching 27 countries across the world.

About Sparsh Pearl

A leading brand in Bathroom Accessories to manufacture Bathroom Fittings made of Metal & Engineering Polymer products. We have a pride history and presence for more than 40 years across India. Recently company has expanded its product range to 27 countries across every corner of the world.

Experience and Expertise of Manufacturing is our one of the main assets, we have 100% In House Manufacturing Facility, along with In-House Tool & Mold Development and Research & Development Incubator to work on latest innovation in the industry.

For more details visit: https://pearlprecisionproducts.com/

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