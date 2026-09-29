Special Campaign 6.0 to be launched from October 2 with focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Centre will launch Special Campaign 6.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2026, focusing on Swachhata and the reduction of pendency across government activities.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry release, the annual exercise will also centre on the management of records, the utilisation of office space, and the disposal of electronic waste generated in government offices.

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The nationwide initiative seeks to institutionalise cleanliness practices within administrative operations and ensure the time-bound disposal of pending references. The Ministry noted that a central priority during the month-long drive will be the handling of electronic waste.

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"A key area of emphasis during Special Campaign 6.0 will be the effective collection, segregation and scientific disposal of e-waste," the release stated.

The government planned the campaign across three structured phases to execute the targets systematically.

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The preparatory phase, running from September 15 to September 30, focuses on identifying operational targets across departments. These targets include pending references from Members of Parliament, state governments, and inter-ministerial communications, including cabinet notes.

"The preparatory phase also includes review of files and records, recording and weeding of files, closure of e-files and identification of scrap and other redundant materials for disposal," the release said.

This initial period also covers references from the Prime Minister's Office, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than three months, alongside Public Grievances and Appeals.

The implementation phase will commence on October 2 and conclude on October 31, where administrative units will execute targeted field tasks.

"During the Implementation Phase from 2 to 31 October 2026, offices under the Department will undertake cleanliness activities, ensure scientific disposal of e-waste and other redundant materials, and take time-bound action for disposal of pending references," the Ministry noted.

The final evaluation phase will take place from November 16 to November 30, assessing outcomes across Ministries and Departments.

The latest initiative follows quantifiable gains achieved during the preceding drive. In Special Campaign 5.0, the Department of Commerce reviewed 88,385 physical files and weeded out 46,255 physical files. This systematic review freed up 36,005 square feet of office space across facilities.

The Department also generated approximately Rs 70 lakh through the disposal of scrap and redundant materials, while cleaning 277 administrative sites.

"Special Campaign 6.0 builds on these efforts with continued emphasis on cleanliness, reduction of pendency, record management, scientific e-waste disposal and efficient utilisation of government office space," the release said. (ANI)

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