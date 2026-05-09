Special discussion on book 'Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita' highlighting 100 years' involvement of women in RSS organised in Mumbai

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New Delhi [India], May 9: The program was chaired by Kamala Trust's trustee and Bharat Vikas Parishad's Vice President, Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani along with Mrs. Varsha Tawde. The chief guest for the occasion was Shri Pradeep Joshi, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Sushree Bhagyashri (Chanda) Sathaye, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sanyojika spoke about women's participation and the role of women in nation building.

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During the event, an in-depth discussion was held on the book "Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sahabhagita" written by Dr. Shobha Vijendra. All the speakers said that as the Sangh completes 100 years, it is important for people to know that women have also made a major contribution to the organization. It is often believed that the Sangh is only a men's organization, but women have played an important role in service, values, and social awakening.

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The book is divided into three parts. It includes the author's personal experiences, inspiring thoughts of the Sarsanghchalaks, and articles written by several distinguished women of the country. The book explains that women's power has always held an important place in the Sangh's ideology.

In her address, Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani said that her association with the Sangh taught her patience, a spirit of service, discipline, and the importance of working together with everyone. She added that connecting with people through social service and working collectively has been one of the greatest learnings of her life, which she has also shared in the book.

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Chief guest Shri Pradeep Joshi elaborated on the core ideology of the Sangh in his address. He said that the Sangh focuses on the idea of personality development. Congratulating Dr. Shobha Vijendra for writing on such an important subject, he said that the book highlights many inspiring aspects of women's contribution to society.

In her speech, Dr. Shobha Vijendra said that the book is based on her life experiences. What she has seen, understood, and lived from childhood until now became the foundation of the book. She said that in present times, society is witnessing many questions and perceptions, and through this book an effort has been made to present the positive side of women's participation in a simple and easy language so that common people can understand it easily.

Social worker and activist Geeta Tai Gunde was also specially felicitated during the event. A large number of people from social, educational, and various other fields were present at the program.

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