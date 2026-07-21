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New Delhi [India], July 21: The twenty-first century is witnessing a decisive shift in the geography of global development. For decades, nations across Asia, Africa and Latin America looked westward for benchmarks in infrastructure, technology and urban planning. That equation is quietly changing. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is beginning to author standards of its own - faster in execution, technology-led in design, inclusive in reach and rooted in a civilisational identity that refuses to be borrowed. From digital public infrastructure to highways, airports and the modernisation of Indian Railways, a globally relevant model is taking shape on Indian soil.

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Viksit Bharat, in that sense, is a project far larger than economic growth. It is the deliberate construction of a country that can serve as a reference point for infrastructure, innovation, education, entrepreneurship and quality of life. Increasingly, other nations will find themselves studying how tradition, technology and democratic governance function together here at a scale no other democracy has attempted. The Prime Minister's visit to Jalandhar on 17 July 2026 offered a compact illustration of that vision. The redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station transformed a familiar institution into a symbol of confidence, accessibility, efficiency and civic pride.

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The occasion carried an intimate weight for many families whose histories are stitched into this station. Parents and grandparents arrived at Jalandhar Cantonment after the Partition of 1947, carrying the pain of what had been left behind and the resolve to rebuild through work. Generations were born in the shadow of this platform and grew up watching it stitch families across states and continents. To see it transformed today is to witness independent India's own arc - from rebuilding after adversity to confidently shaping what lies ahead. That arc belongs equally to Punjab: a state that absorbed the cost of Partition, rebuilt itself, strengthened India's food security, defended the nation on its frontiers, created industries of national significance and carried its enterprise across the world.

From Jalandhar, the Prime Minister dedicated 75 redeveloped railway stations across twenty states and launched rail-and-road projects worth more than ₹5,470 crore. The new Cantonment station offers modern concourses, lifts, escalators, improved waiting areas, accessible facilities and public spaces inspired by Punjab's identity. Their real value lies in independence for elderly passengers, confidence for families travelling with young children, dignity for persons with disabilities and time saved for daily travellers.

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This is the human meaning of the Prime Minister's principle of Nagarik Devo Bhava. The citizen sits at the centre of the development vision. Freight corridors improve economic movement, modern trainsets improve speed and comfort, and redeveloped stations shape how millions experience the railway system each day. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme advances this philosophy further, reimagining stations as civic gateways and living centres of economic activity, tourism, commerce, accessibility and cultural identity.

Europe has long represented excellence in railways and still offers valuable lessons. Yet much of its network was built across different eras and systems, leaving inherited layers to reconcile. India has a distinct opportunity: to modernise one vast national network in a single direction. Modern trainsets, automatic train protection, digital services, integrated controls, electrification and long-term station planning together form one transition designed for Indian scale. Europe's strength lies in maturity; India's lies in the speed, scale and integration with which it is building now. The journey is moving from catch-up to convergence - and, in selected areas, to outright leapfrogging.

The Prime Minister's vision of Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi gives this transformation its distinctly Indian character. A traveller should experience world-class facilities and still feel unmistakably in Punjab. Jalandhar carries this message through its soldiers, manufacturers, sportspersons, students, teachers and traders; through its cantonment, sports-goods and hand-tool industries, education and healthcare institutions, and its deep global diaspora ties.

For such a city, connectivity is directly linked to economic progress. A modern station shapes the first impression of an overseas Punjabi returning home, improves access for buyers visiting factories and supports athletes, students and families travelling for opportunity. The Prime Minister's recognition of Jalandhar's role in India's growing sports economy was especially significant. With its manufacturing experience, skilled workforce and entrepreneurial energy, the city can emerge as an international centre for sports manufacturing, design and innovation.

The visit also strengthened an important spiritual connection. The Chheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express links Punjab directly with Varanasi and eases the onward journey to Seer Govardhanpur for devotees. For Guru Ravidas Ji's followers, it is now a bridge between two spiritual geographies. The Prime Minister evidently understands that infrastructure and civilisational identity reinforce each other: railways carry passengers and goods, but they also carry faith, memory, language and belonging.

His Punjabi greetings, his meeting with Sant Niranjan Dass Ji, his engagement with children and his tribute to Sardar Teja Singh Samundri reflected the same understanding. Punjab values sincerity and recognises leaders who respect its faith, remember its sacrifices and invest in its future. Prime Minister Modi's bond with the state has been built through recognition and delivery - honouring the Sikh Gurus, saluting Punjab's soldiers and committing sustained resources to its development.

The greatest achievement of modern infrastructure is not only the structure it creates, but the confidence it builds alongside. Every modern station, airport, highway, university and digital network speaks quietly to citizens, telling them that their country believes in its own future. For thousands of families in Jalandhar, the Cantonment station once marked the beginning of rebuilding after Partition. Today, its redeveloped form represents a confident India preparing to shape the future on its own terms.

The Prime Minister's visit therefore carried meaning far beyond a single inauguration. It connected personal memory with national progress, Punjab's resilience with India's ambition, and a century-old station with a country ready to create the next global benchmark for development. This is the India being built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi - rooted in its history, confident in its capabilities and determined to lead the world towards a new understanding of what development can mean.

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