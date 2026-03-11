DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Special Screening of Shivakshay Entertainment's Film "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" at IMPPA, To Release Shortly

Special Screening of Shivakshay Entertainment's Film "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" at IMPPA, To Release Shortly

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: The Special Screening of Shivakshay Entertainment's Hindi venture titled as "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" held at IMPPA House, Andheri West, Mumbai on 9th of March, 2026. Main cast and crew were present in the auditorium. The film is a social satire and full of traditional and cultural aspects. The script narrates a word Honeymoon and the laughter drama begins. Based upon a hill station/ village of Uttarakhand, the film shows the innocence and traditional backwardness of society. It runs with carrying local politics as well. Written and directed by Nishant Bhardwaj "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" will attract the middle class audiances easily. The film is being produced by Akshay Bafila with Akshay Desai. Akshay Bafila is also the music director and background music scorer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film is co-produced by Dhruv Rathod, Bhaskar Pethshali and Hemlata Bhardwaj where Lalit Kohli is executive producer. Sanjay Kabir penned the title song. Deepak Tiruwa and Akshay Bafila are the other lyricists. Jeet Singh Mehra edited the film where Parth Joshi and Sunny Cinemo are cinematographers and publicity by Amitabh Ranjan.

It stars Akshay Bafila and Sonam Thakur are leading pair. Supported by Hemlata Bhardwaj, Nishant Bhardwaj, Meenakshi, Deepak Gupta, Kamal Kishore Tiwari, D.S. Sijwali (Sonu), Alok Verma, Rajan Puri with Mohit Sharma, Jeet Jangid, Rajendra Goswami, Lalit Pant, Aman Singh Rathore, Shyam Sundar Sharma, Deepak Tiruva, Kinshuk Pandey, Anjali Pareekh, Anuj Kumar, Mohit Tiwari, Bhaskar Pethshali, Jaswant Bafila, Indrajit Bafila, Heena Bafila, Arvind Bhatnagar, Amarnath Singh Negi, Naresh Bisht, Pankat Karki, Geeta Bisht, Chandraprakash Tatrari, Kailash Chanyal, and Vinod Kumar.

Advertisement

Mostly the performers are completely raw materials but did their job smartly. Hemlata and Meenakshi performed super and acted natural. Nishant Bhardwaj also impressed, Akshay is good. Cinematography is beautiful and dialogues are accurate and better. The pure Hindi dialogues impress.

The film is on Censor table and wishing for an early release.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts