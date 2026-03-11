PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: The Special Screening of Shivakshay Entertainment's Hindi venture titled as "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" held at IMPPA House, Andheri West, Mumbai on 9th of March, 2026. Main cast and crew were present in the auditorium. The film is a social satire and full of traditional and cultural aspects. The script narrates a word Honeymoon and the laughter drama begins. Based upon a hill station/ village of Uttarakhand, the film shows the innocence and traditional backwardness of society. It runs with carrying local politics as well. Written and directed by Nishant Bhardwaj "HONEYMOONAY NAMAH" will attract the middle class audiances easily. The film is being produced by Akshay Bafila with Akshay Desai. Akshay Bafila is also the music director and background music scorer.

The film is co-produced by Dhruv Rathod, Bhaskar Pethshali and Hemlata Bhardwaj where Lalit Kohli is executive producer. Sanjay Kabir penned the title song. Deepak Tiruwa and Akshay Bafila are the other lyricists. Jeet Singh Mehra edited the film where Parth Joshi and Sunny Cinemo are cinematographers and publicity by Amitabh Ranjan.

It stars Akshay Bafila and Sonam Thakur are leading pair. Supported by Hemlata Bhardwaj, Nishant Bhardwaj, Meenakshi, Deepak Gupta, Kamal Kishore Tiwari, D.S. Sijwali (Sonu), Alok Verma, Rajan Puri with Mohit Sharma, Jeet Jangid, Rajendra Goswami, Lalit Pant, Aman Singh Rathore, Shyam Sundar Sharma, Deepak Tiruva, Kinshuk Pandey, Anjali Pareekh, Anuj Kumar, Mohit Tiwari, Bhaskar Pethshali, Jaswant Bafila, Indrajit Bafila, Heena Bafila, Arvind Bhatnagar, Amarnath Singh Negi, Naresh Bisht, Pankat Karki, Geeta Bisht, Chandraprakash Tatrari, Kailash Chanyal, and Vinod Kumar.

Mostly the performers are completely raw materials but did their job smartly. Hemlata and Meenakshi performed super and acted natural. Nishant Bhardwaj also impressed, Akshay is good. Cinematography is beautiful and dialogues are accurate and better. The pure Hindi dialogues impress.

The film is on Censor table and wishing for an early release.

