Spectrum auction worth Rs 96K crore begins on May 20

New Delhi, march 8
The upcoming spectrum auction for mobile services will start on May 20, according to a notice inviting applications released by the Department of Telecom on Friday. The government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore. Spectrum, held by certain companies undergoing insolvency processes, will be put on the auction. In addition, the right-to-use of frequencies held by telcos expiring this year will also be put on the block.
“The Department of Telecom (DoT) has initiated the Spectrum Auction to augment the existing telecom services and maintain continuity of services. The DoT issued Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) today,” an official statement said.
