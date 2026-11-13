Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / SpiceJet board to meet on November 18 to consider fresh capital raising proposal

SpiceJet board to meet on November 18 to consider fresh capital raising proposal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): SpiceJet's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on November 18 to consider and approve a proposal to raise fresh capital, the airline said in a regulatory filing.

The development comes as the budget carrier continues to face significant financial and operational challenges, which have led to a reduction in its flight operations.

"Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fresh capital," SpiceJet said in the exchange filing.

According to the filing, the fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode."

Advertisement

The airline further stated that the "Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till further notice."

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also faced setbacks in its ongoing legal dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the airline's plea seeking additional time to deposit Rs 144.51 crore after it failed to deposit Rs 50 crore within the 45-day period it had earlier committed to.

Advertisement

Justice Vinod Kumar observed that the airline could not repeatedly seek extensions after failing to honour its own commitment. The court noted that it might have taken a lenient view on the timeline for the second instalment had SpiceJet deposited the initial Rs 50 crore as promised.

The court also rejected SpiceJet's proposal to offer a Gurugram property as security, noting that a similar request had been turned down on February 18, 2026, when the property was mortgaged.

Although the property was now reportedly free of encumbrances, the court maintained that the airline's failure to honour its commitment to deposit Rs 50 crore remained the key concern.

Advertisement

The development follows a Supreme Court order dated May 19, 2026, declining to interfere with the Delhi High Court's direction to deposit the awarded amount. Subsequently, SpiceJet and its Managing Director Ajay Singh sought additional time to comply with the order.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares closed higher at Rs 8.67 apiece on Friday, gaining Rs 0.41 or 4.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 8.26.

The airline's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,323.13 crore as of November 13, according to data available on the BSE. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts