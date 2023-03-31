SpiceJet CMD takes over as Assocham chief

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

SpiceJet’s chairman & managing director Ajay Singh has assumed charge as the president of Assocham, replacing Renew Power MD Sumant Sinha after the completion of his tenure.

“I am taking over at times which are both exciting and challenging. As an economy, India stands out as a robust economy in the midst of global headwinds. Even when major economies of the world are facing the threat of recession, the Indian economy is growing between 6.5-7%,” Singh said.