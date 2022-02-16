SpiceJet logs Rs42- cr profit

New Delhi, February 15
SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 42.45 crore in December quarter as higher passenger traffic and improved performance of the logistics segment propelled the airline into the black. Total income in the quarter climbed to Rs 267.73 crore compared to Rs 187.06 crore in the same period a year ago. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza