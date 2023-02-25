SpiceJet profit up at Rs 107 crore

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

SpiceJet on Friday reported a higher net profit of Rs 107 crore in the three months ended December 2022, helped by better performance in passenger and cargo businesses. It had a net profit of Rs 23.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of SpiceJet rose to Rs 2,794 crore in the latest quarter under review compared to Rs 2,679 crore in the year-ago period.