SpiceJet profit up at Rs 107 crore

New Delhi, February 24
SpiceJet on Friday reported a higher net profit of Rs 107 crore in the three months ended December 2022, helped by better performance in passenger and cargo businesses. It had a net profit of Rs 23.28 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue of SpiceJet rose to Rs 2,794 crore in the latest quarter under review compared to Rs 2,679 crore in the year-ago period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...