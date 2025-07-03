DT
PT
Home / Business / SpiceJet receives first two of 17 overhauled engines from StandardAero

ANI
Updated At : 01:20 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): SpiceJet on Thursday said it has received the first two of its overhauled engines from global MRO provider StandardAero.

These include a CFM LEAP-1B engine that powers the Boeing 737 MAX, overhauled at StandardAero's Houston, USA facility, and one Q400 engine, received from StandardAero's Singapore facility.

The airline in a statement said today it has also successfully ungrounded another Boeing 737 NG aircraft, which returned to active service last month, reinforcing SpiceJet's commitment to restoring fleet capacity in a structured and phased manner.

As part of its broader fleet revival plan, a total of 17 engines were sent for overhaul.

With the receipt of the first two engines, SpiceJet expects a steady flow of additional engines in the coming months.

Six CFM LEAP-1B engines were sent to StandardAero's Houston facility, while seven Q400 engines had been sent to its Singapore facility.

Additionally, four engines have been sent to Carlyle Aviation to support the revival of grounded Boeing 737 NG aircraft.

SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, among the most spacious economy-class seating in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

