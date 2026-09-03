SpiceJet seals lease agreements for 20 aircraft, targets 200 daily flights in winter

SpiceJet has finalised lease agreements to bring 20 aircraft into its fleet between mid-October and mid-November, as the airline looks to sharply expand capacity and operate around 200 flights a day during the upcoming winter schedule.

The Gurugram-based carrier has tied up with three aircraft operators for 15 Boeing and five Airbus aircraft under wet and damp lease arrangements, with inductions planned in phases ahead of the travel rush beginning with Durga Puja.

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The move is significant for SpiceJet, which has been working to restore its operational fleet and rebuild capacity. The additional aircraft will be deployed across domestic and international routes and are expected to remain available through the winter as well as the subsequent peak summer travel period.

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With the inductions, the airline plans to increase frequencies on high-demand routes and scale its overall network to around 200 daily departures during the winter schedule.

SpiceJet said the additional capacity could also help ease pressure on airfares during periods of heavy travel demand, when limited seat availability typically pushes fares higher.

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Of the 20 aircraft, five will be Airbus planes, including the higher-capacity A321 variant. The airline said the A321 would allow it to put more seats on routes witnessing stronger passenger demand.

The remaining 15 aircraft will be Boeing planes. SpiceJet did not disclose the individual Boeing variants, the identities of the three lessors or the financial terms of the lease agreements.

Unlike a conventional dry lease, under which an airline primarily leases the aircraft, a wet lease generally provides the aircraft along with crew, maintenance and insurance. Such arrangements allow carriers to add flying capacity relatively quickly without waiting for permanent fleet additions.

A damp lease is a variation of this arrangement under which some operational elements, particularly crew requirements, can be shared between the lessor and the airline.

SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the carrier was preparing for the winter season with a focus on putting additional capacity on routes where demand was strongest.

“The 20 aircraft we are bringing in will allow us to strengthen our network, add frequencies and offer more travel options during the peak season,” Maharshi said.

He said the aircraft would support operations through both the winter and summer peak travel periods while helping improve capacity in the market and ease pressure on fares.

“Our aim is to reach around 200 daily flights this winter, while continuing to build our operations in a measured and sustainable manner,” he said.

The airline said the latest leasing agreements form part of its broader plan to restore capacity and build a larger operational fleet, with all 20 aircraft expected to be inducted by mid-November.