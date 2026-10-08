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Home / Business / Spicy Caterers Strengthens Presence in Goa’s Event Catering Sector with Focus on Customised Dining Experiences

Spicy Caterers Strengthens Presence in Goa’s Event Catering Sector with Focus on Customised Dining Experiences

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PTI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Goa, October 8, 2026: Goa-based Spicy Caterers is strengthening its presence in the state's event catering sector, offering customised culinary and hospitality services across weddings, destination celebrations, corporate events, receptions and private gatherings.

The catering company has developed its offering around a combination of menu customisation, food presentation and event-focused service. Rather than following a standardised catering format across occasions, the company works with clients to curate menus according to the nature of the event, guest profile and individual requirements.

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Its culinary portfolio includes Goan, Indian, Continental, Chinese, Mughlai and fusion cuisines, enabling the company to cater to different preferences and event formats.

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With Goa continuing to be a prominent destination for weddings, celebrations and hospitality-led events, catering has increasingly become an integral part of the overall guest experience. Spicy Caterers has sought to address this segment by combining local hospitality with professionally managed food and event services.

The company has also gained national-level recognition in 2026 for its work in catering and presentation.

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The company's approach focuses on four areas: food quality, presentation, customisation and hospitality. It places particular emphasis on plating and food displays, alongside coordination and service during events.

Spicy Caterers positions itself as a premium yet approachable catering company, with its services designed around personalised event requirements. Its operating philosophy is centred on ensuring that food and hospitality complement the broader experience of an occasion.

The company said 2026 has also brought industry recognition for its work in catering and presentation.

Spicy Caterers received the Excellence in Food Plating & Presentation and Rising Star of the Year awards at the 6th FAIC Catercon India 2026. It was also recognised as Emerging Catering Company of the Year at Gourmet Fest 2026.

The recognitions reflect the company's growing focus on food presentation, service standards and event execution as it expands its footprint in Goa's catering industry.

Going forward, Spicy Caterers aims to further strengthen its presence across wedding, destination event, corporate and social catering while continuing to develop customised menus and presentation-led dining experiences.

The company said its broader objective is to contribute to evolving catering standards in Goa by bringing together culinary creativity, personalised service and professional event execution.

Visit Instagram : Spicy Caterers (@spicycaterersgoa) • Instagram photos and videos

Website : Spicy Caterers | Goa

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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