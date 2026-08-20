'Spicy Happiness' with aespa Nongshim Launches Second Global Shin Ramyun Campaign

- New omnibus-style video shows aespa enjoying Shin Ramyun in everyday moments - SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim will launch the second phase of its global Shin Ramyun campaign on August 20 featuring global K-pop force aespa, as Shin Ramyun's global ambassador. The campaign is designed specifically for international markets and will roll out across 14 key countries. Through a variety of digital content, Nongshim aims to introduce consumers around the world to the 'Spicy Happiness' of Shin Ramyun, the simple joy of enjoying its signature spicy taste in everyday life.

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Nongshim launched its first global Shin Ramyun campaign with aespa last November. Its music video-style advertisement, featuring aespa's music and performance, generated 270 million views and helped raise global awareness of Shin Ramyun's slogan, 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles'. For the second campaign, the setting moves from the stage to everyday life, showing aespa enjoying Shin Ramyun while cooking, shopping, traveling and spending time together.

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'Spicy Happiness' in Everyday Life, from Cooking to Travel The main campaign video opens with aespa saying, "To us, spicy is happiness." It then shows four everyday moments featuring the members and Shin Ramyun in an omnibus-style format.

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Across the video, aespa enjoy Shin Ramyun in a variety of settings. In the "cooking" scene, the members prepare and share Shin Ramyun with a friend, while the "shopping" scene follows them picking up Shin Ramyun at a store. In the "travel" scene, the members enjoy Shin Ramyun with a companion while on a trip.

In the final quiz scene, aespa is asked, "What is another word for happiness?" They answer "SHIN", playfully bringing the campaign's "Spicy Happiness" message to life.

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Through the video, as Korea's No. 1 iconic ramyun that embodies the nation's food culture, Nongshim aims to show consumers around the world how Shin Ramyun's signature spicy taste can add enjoyment to ordinary moments and make time spent together feel more special.

Diverse Digital Content Tailored for Global Audiences Nongshim will release a total of 15 videos, including one main campaign video and 14 digital shorts. The shorts expand on the everyday moments featured in the main video through short, upbeat content. They also include interview-style videos in which aespa members talk about topics such as "when they crave Shin Ramyun" and "their favorite toppings to enjoy with Shin Ramyun." By naturally showing how the members enjoy Shin Ramyun in their daily lives and highlighting their individual preferences, Nongshim aims to communicate the appeal of Shin Ramyun more effectively to global consumers.

The campaign will first roll out in key markets across North America, Asia and Europe where Nongshim has overseas operations, before expanding to markets around the world.

aespa said, "We hope fans around the world can find their own moments of 'Spicy Happiness' with Shin Ramyun too." A Nongshim representative said, "The second campaign shows global consumers, through aespa, how Shin Ramyun fits naturally into everyday life. Together with aespa, we will continue to engage consumers worldwide and communicate the value of Shin Ramyun's global slogan, 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles.'" About aespa aespa is a global K-pop force renowned for their distinctive concept and powerful performances. Comprised of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING, the group has continued to break records since their 2020 debut with "Black Mamba." Their releases have achieved major global chart success, including multiple No. 1s on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and seven consecutive million-selling releases. Most recently, aespa collaborated with Anderson .Paak on "Keychain (FROM THE FILM K-POPS!)" and released their second full-length album in May 2026, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions worldwide.

aespa's growing international impact has earned recognition across the global music industry, including being named Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2025 and receiving a nomination for Best Female K-Pop Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards. In August, aespa made their highly anticipated Lollapalooza debut in Chicago and kicked off their new world tour, 2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY, continuing their momentum on the global stage.

Global Campaign YouTube Video (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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