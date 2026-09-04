Spirits By The Shore Returns to Goa for its Sixth Edition, Powered by Godawan Artisanal Single Malt

SMAC India's whisky-led annual gathering brings together rare pours, cask-led discovery, provenance and community.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits by the Shore, Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC) India's annual gathering for whisky enthusiasts and collectors, returns to Goa on 11 and 12 September 2026 for its sixth edition. This year, the experience is powered by Godawan Artisanal Single Malt by Diageo India. What began as an intimate gathering of whisky enthusiasts has, over the years, evolved into a destination-led experience that brings together members from across India and beyond. At its heart is a simple idea: that whisky is best understood not in isolation, but through the people, places and stories that shape it. As the organising community, SMAC India brings a curatorial approach shaped by years of tastings, masterclasses, distillery experiences and member-led discovery, creating a platform where enthusiasts can engage directly with makers, liquids and one another.

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This year, Spirits by the Shore takes that idea deeper into Goa, inviting the community to explore the many layers of the destination's spirit culture. While the programme also explores Goa's indigenous feni and contemporary agave story, whisky remains the anchor of Spirits by the Shore. Across two days, guests will encounter distillery visits, limited and exclusive bottlings, rare and cask-led tastings, conversations with makers and collectors, and opportunities to experience whiskies closer to their source, alongside regional spirits, local cuisine and the culture of the destination.

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Godawan Artisanal Single Malt born in Rajasthan, joins the 2026 edition as its powering partner. Shaped by the distinctive landscape and climate of Rajasthan and inspired by the idea of mindful luxury, Godawan is rooted in provenance and craftsmanship, while carrying a commitment to the conservation of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard. This partnership with Spirits by the Shore brings together two platforms that share a belief in looking beyond the glass and discovering the people, places and stories that give a spirit its identity.

"India's whisky culture today is increasingly being shaped by curiosity and discovery. Consumers are looking to go beyond simply enjoying a great whisky; they want to understand its provenance, engage with the stories behind it and be part of experiences that bring like-minded communities together. Spirits by the Shore represents that evolution beautifully. We're delighted to partner with SMAC India for this year's edition and bring Godawan into a platform that celebrates exploration, craftsmanship and the growing culture of whisky in India," said Varun Koorichh, Vice President – Marketing, Portfolio Head – Premium & Luxury, Diageo India.

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"Spirits by the Shore was never intended to be a conventional tasting event. It was created to encourage people to travel for whisky, encounter the spirit closer to its source and build lasting friendships around the culture of a place. As SMAC India, our role is to curate access that enthusiasts may not ordinarily have — whether that is a distillery conversation, an exclusive bottling or a rare whisky experienced in a more intimate, cask-led setting. Our ambition is for Spirits by the Shore to grow year on year as a whisky conclave in its own right, bringing whisky lovers from across India and beyond together," said Hemanth Rao, Founder, SMAC India®.

What guests can expect Whisky will form the backbone of the two-day programme. Guests will begin with a visit to the Paul John Visitor Centre, with whisky-focused sessions continuing through the gathering, including the unveiling of a community-selected exclusive whisky, a dedicated tasting of Godawan Artisanal Single Malt, and an exclusive cask tasting from the India Rare Spirits programme by Diageo India for a select group of members. The programme is designed to bring enthusiasts closer to the liquid, the makers and its provenance, with access to distinctive whiskies and cask-led discovery.

Complementing the whisky programme, guests will also explore Goa's wider spirit culture through its indigenous feni-making traditions at the Cazulo Feni Distillery and an agave masterclass with Maya Pistola Agavepura. The itinerary will also offer opportunities to discover and shop from a curated selection of spirits, while the evening soirée brings together whisky, food, music and conversation in the spirit of the community that has shaped Spirits by the Shore over the years.

At the centre of the gathering is the SMAC community itself - enthusiasts, collectors, makers and friends who return not only for what is in the glass, but for the exchange of knowledge and the relationships built around it.

As India's whisky culture continues to evolve, Spirits by the Shore is being built as a recurring destination for whisky travel in India - one that can grow year on year, bring whisky lovers together, create access to distinctive and hard-to-encounter liquids, and connect whisky more deeply with place, provenance and community.

Event Details Spirits by the Shore 2026 - Powered by Godawan Dates: 11–12 September 2026 Destination: Goa Organised by: SMAC India Powered by: Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Registration and program information are available on the official SMAC India events platform.

About SMAC India® Founded in 2011, Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC) India® is an independent community for whisky enthusiasts. Through tastings, masterclasses, distillery visits, whisky trails and exclusive bottlings, SMAC connects members with makers, collectors and fellow enthusiasts. Spirits by the Shore is its annual destination-led gathering, built around whisky, provenance and shared discovery. www.smacindia.com About Diageo India Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

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Media: Godawan – Godawan@theoutlierpr.com | SMAC India® – Hemanth Rao, hemanth@smacindia.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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