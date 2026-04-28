Spiritual guide Sohini Sastri blends Vedic wisdom with modern life coaching

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28:: Dr. Sohini Sastri, a two-time President Award-winning spiritual guide, is gaining recognition for blending Vedic philosophy with a contemporary, compassionate approach to life guidance. With over two decades of experience in spiritual sciences, Sastri is known for her advisory work across personal, professional and spiritual domains, helping individuals make informed decisions through a mix of traditional insight and modern coaching practices.

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Academically, she holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Political Science, along with an honorary DLitt from National American University. She has also received a Grand PhD in Astrology from the same institution.

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Specialising in the Krishnamurti Paddhati system, her expertise extends to numerology, Vastu Shastra, colour therapy and gemstone consultation, supported by certification in gemology. Her approach integrates spiritual practices with practical life coaching to address challenges related to career, relationships, health, education and legal matters.

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Sastri has been the recipient of several national awards and is regarded as a trusted advisor among industrialists and members of the Tollywood and Bollywood film industries.

Through her published works, including “A Complete Guide to Astrology,” “Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology,” “Career Astrology Made Easy,” “Astrology and Medical Science” and the Bengali title “Sampurno Aloke Jyotishshastra o Dr. Sohini Shastri”,” she has sought to make spiritual knowledge more accessible. Her upcoming book, “The Seven Chakras & Mantras: Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance,” is expected to further expand her work in holistic healing.

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Beyond her professional pursuits, she is the founder of the Sohini Sastri Foundation, which works towards empowering underprivileged women and children. Her involvement in COVID-19 relief, mental health support for frontline workers, anti-drug campaigns and other social initiatives reflects her focus on community welfare.

“Think one step at a time, keep your calm, meditate, and do something meaningful for society. When you move forward with intention, you begin to realise that the universe is working with you,” Sastri said.

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