DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / SPJ Group Onboards Industry Veteran Praveen Raina as Executive President for its Real Estate Vertical

SPJ Group Onboards Industry Veteran Praveen Raina as Executive President for its Real Estate Vertical

New Delhi [India], May 16: SPJ Group is pleased to appoint Praveen Raina as the Executive President for its real estate vertical, SPJ True Realtyy. With over 21 years of multifaceted leadership across marquee organizations like HDFC, Yes Bank Ltd, AFS, Omaxe Ltd, and Imperia Structures Ltd, Praveen Raina brings a comprehensive perspective to SPJ True Realtyy, spanning Sales, CRM, Marketing, Construction, Facility Management, Business Development, and Corporate Affairs.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 16: SPJ Group is pleased to appoint Praveen Raina as the Executive President for its real estate vertical, SPJ True Realtyy. With over 21 years of multifaceted leadership across marquee organizations like HDFC, Yes Bank Ltd, AFS, Omaxe Ltd, and Imperia Structures Ltd, Praveen Raina brings a comprehensive perspective to SPJ True Realtyy, spanning Sales, CRM, Marketing, Construction, Facility Management, Business Development, and Corporate Affairs.

In his new role, Praveen will play a pivotal part in strengthening the company's strategic direction, driving operational excellence, and contributing to expanding SPJ True Realtyy's footprint across key markets. His strategic acumen and operational depth will shape the company's next growth phase.

Advertisement

Praveen Raina, Executive President, SPJ True Realtyy says, "I'm honored and excited to join SPJ's real estate vertical. At a time when the real estate sector is exponentially growing, SPJ True Realtyy is uniquely positioned to harness these shifts. The company's unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and ethical practices aligns deeply with my professional values. I am excited to leverage my expertise to drive integrated growth strategies that not only elevate the customer experience but also position SPJ True Realtyy as a future-ready leader in India's evolving real estate ecosystem."

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Praveen Raina to our leadership team. His proven track record, cross-functional expertise, and deep industry insights align with our vision of delivering quality-driven, customer-centric developments. With his leadership, we are confident in driving stronger innovation, agility, and sustainable growth across our operations."

Advertisement

Praveen Raina's appointment marks a key milestone in SPJ True Realtyy's journey, as it continues to innovate and deliver exceptional projects across residential and commercial segments. The company's strategy is centred on expanding its footprint across Delhi NCR, with a strong focus on high-growth micro-markets across the targeted geographies. His leadership will catalyze the group's portfolio and maintain its commitment to excellence in real estate development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper