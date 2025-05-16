SPJ Group Onboards Industry Veteran Praveen Raina as Executive President for its Real Estate Vertical

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 16: SPJ Group is pleased to appoint Praveen Raina as the Executive President for its real estate vertical, SPJ True Realtyy. With over 21 years of multifaceted leadership across marquee organizations like HDFC, Yes Bank Ltd, AFS, Omaxe Ltd, and Imperia Structures Ltd, Praveen Raina brings a comprehensive perspective to SPJ True Realtyy, spanning Sales, CRM, Marketing, Construction, Facility Management, Business Development, and Corporate Affairs.

In his new role, Praveen will play a pivotal part in strengthening the company's strategic direction, driving operational excellence, and contributing to expanding SPJ True Realtyy's footprint across key markets. His strategic acumen and operational depth will shape the company's next growth phase.

Praveen Raina, Executive President, SPJ True Realtyy says, "I'm honored and excited to join SPJ's real estate vertical. At a time when the real estate sector is exponentially growing, SPJ True Realtyy is uniquely positioned to harness these shifts. The company's unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and ethical practices aligns deeply with my professional values. I am excited to leverage my expertise to drive integrated growth strategies that not only elevate the customer experience but also position SPJ True Realtyy as a future-ready leader in India's evolving real estate ecosystem."

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Praveen Raina to our leadership team. His proven track record, cross-functional expertise, and deep industry insights align with our vision of delivering quality-driven, customer-centric developments. With his leadership, we are confident in driving stronger innovation, agility, and sustainable growth across our operations."

Praveen Raina's appointment marks a key milestone in SPJ True Realtyy's journey, as it continues to innovate and deliver exceptional projects across residential and commercial segments. The company's strategy is centred on expanding its footprint across Delhi NCR, with a strong focus on high-growth micro-markets across the targeted geographies. His leadership will catalyze the group's portfolio and maintain its commitment to excellence in real estate development.

