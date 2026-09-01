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Home / Business / SPJ True Realtyy Wins "Excellence in Realty &amp; Infra" Award at Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026

SPJ True Realtyy Wins "Excellence in Realty & Infra" Award at Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 1: SPJ True Realtyy, the real estate vertical of SPJ Group, has been honoured with the prestigious "Excellence in Realty & Infra" Award at the Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026, recognising its contribution to the evolving real estate and infrastructure landscape.

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The award was received by Mr. Praveen Raina, Executive President - SPJ True Realtyy, at a ceremony held at Grand Hyatt, Gurugram. The award was facilitated by renowned Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

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Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Mitul Jain, Managing Director - SPJ Group, said, "This award is a proud moment for the entire SPJ family. It reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and creating meaningful value in the real estate sector. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar and setting higher benchmarks."

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Mr. Praveen Raina, Executive President - SPJ True Realtyy, said, "This recognition belongs to our entire team, customers and channel partners, whose trust continues to drive us forward. We remain committed to building strong relationships, delivering excellence and creating long-term value."

The Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026 brought together leading professionals and organisations from the real estate and infrastructure ecosystem, celebrating excellence and impactful contributions to the industry.

For SPJ True Realtyy, the recognition marks another significant milestone in its journey of trust, excellence and long-term value creation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering meaningful impact in the real estate sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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