SPJIMR #2 in India and #15 globally in Financial Times' teaching cases rankings

Recognition highlights the role of teaching cases in translating management scholarship into practice; SPJIMR advances the conversation on research impact through TASIC 2027

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can business schools demonstrate that research matters beyond academia? In his recent article, 'Business school research with impact, ranked', Andrew Jack, Financial Times (FT) Global Education Editor, examines the challenge of assessing how academic work influences business practice and public policy. Among the approaches explored is the reach of teaching cases, which bring research and real-world business dilemmas into the classroom, shaping how future leaders think and make decisions.

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The question is also explored by SPJIMR through a paper by Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, 'Making Management Research Matter: A Dean's Reflection on Translation, Diffusion, Crossover, and ROI'. It examines how management scholarship can move beyond publication to inform practice and create meaningful impact.

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In this context, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has ranked second in India and 15th globally in the FT 2026 rankings of the world's most popular teaching cases. SPJIMR features alongside leading global institutions, including Harvard Business School, Western University's Ivey Business School, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, INSEAD and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, among others.

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said, "The question for management education is not simply how much research we produce, but whether it addresses problems that matter and influences practice. The global reach of our teaching cases, many rooted in Indian contexts, reflects how scholarship can shape how people think and make decisions. Through TASIC 2027, we hope to advance the wider conversation on research impact. The multi-track conference includes a unique session on teaching cases, recognising those with the potential to challenge assumptions and change how students think. This is part of a broader effort to explore how engaged management scholarship can inform industry, influence practice and address consequential real-world challenges."

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The FT's second annual assessment recognises a form of academic contribution that extends beyond conventional research publication citation metrics: the development of learning materials used by educators and students in business school classrooms worldwide. The analysis draws on data provided by five leading teaching case publishers and distributors: CEIBS, Harvard Business Impact, IESE Publishing, Ivey Publishing and The Case Centre, which publish their own cases or distribute those of others. It also considers authorship by faculty at schools featured in recent FT rankings.

While no single measure can fully capture the influence of research on business and policy, the reach of teaching cases offers one indication of how academic ideas enter management education and potentially inform decisions beyond the classroom.

The recognition builds on SPJIMR's sustained focus on connecting scholarly rigour with real-world relevance. This focus on research impact will continue through TASIC 3.0, The Asia-Pacific Scholarly Impact Conference, scheduled for 25–27 February 2027 at SPJIMR, Mumbai. Grounded in the principles of engaged management scholarship and impact pathways, the conference will bring researchers and practitioners together to explore how they can co-create knowledge, translate academic insights into action and address consequential challenges in industry and policy.

Congratulations to SPJIMR faculty on this recognition and their continued contribution to management learning worldwide.

For more news and updates from SPJIMR, visit our Newsroom.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as the #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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