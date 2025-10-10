SPJIMR Abhyudaya receives FICCI recognition for social responsibility

Abhyudaya transforms lives in Mumbai's underserved K-West ward, empowering children through mentorship, education, and skills for sustainable livelihoods

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) was recognised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the Higher Education Excellence Award for its pioneering Abhyudaya initiative in the category 'Institutional Social Responsibility (Private)'.

The award was presented by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, to Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, at the 20th FICCI Higher Education Summit held in New Delhi on October 6. It recognises institutions with a sustained commitment to social responsibility, fostering inclusivity, community development, and responsible citizenship. Abhyudaya was honoured for its long-term impact, recent innovations, and new community partnerships over the past two years.

"This recognition is a testament to the efforts of many: our Sitaras, their families, and the schools in the K-West Ward that we serve; our thousands of student mentors who have made a difference in the lives of others (and often to their own); our faculty and professionals who have guided mentors and Sitaras; our administration team; our donors and volunteers; and, of course, Team Abhyudaya," said Dean Nagaraj.

Abhyudaya empowers children from Mumbai's underserved K-West ward through structured mentorship, after-school enrichment, and financial support. Embedded into SPJIMR's PGDM programme, it ensures every student engages in social impact. Since 2008, 4,046 student mentors have guided 1,016 'Sitaras' (stars), helping them complete schooling, access higher education, or pursue meaningful careers.

Recent innovations include strengthened community partnerships, Design Thinking labs, and entrepreneurship education, enabling Sitaras to transition from self-employment to job creation. The initiative plays an important role in keeping children—especially girls—in education and equipping them with skills for sustainable livelihoods.

"Seeing a child gain confidence, discover their potential, and envision a career they once thought impossible is the most rewarding part of Abhyudaya. The transformation we witness goes beyond academics — it builds self-belief, ambition, and resilience," said Arati Nagaraj, Director, Abhyudaya.

Through Abhyudaya and its wider social impact initiatives, SPJIMR continues to redefine management education by combining purpose with practice, and developing leaders who embody innovation, empathy, and social responsibility.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793361/SPJIMR_Abhyudaya_FICCI_award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896222/5521995/SPJIMR_Logo_1.jpg

