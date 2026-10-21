SPJIMR marks 100 batches of PGEMP; reinforcing its commitment to developing business leaders

The 100th batch of SPJIMR's AMBA-accredited PGEMP marks a milestone in the institute's longstanding engagement with working professionals, industry and leadership development

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) marked a significant milestone in its executive education journey on 16 October 2026, as the 100th batch of its Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP) graduated at its Mumbai campus.

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The cohort comprised 100 leaders from leading organisations across engineering and manufacturing, energy, healthcare, financial services and consulting. With work experience ranging from five to 33 years and an average of nearly 13 years, the participants brought a wealth of industry knowledge and professional experience to the classroom.

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Prof. Preeta George, Associate Dean, Executive Education, SPJIMR, said: "SPJIMR's 100th PGEMP batch is a milestone in our longstanding commitment to executive education. We believe that management learning must remain closely connected to the realities of business, enabling experienced professionals to broaden their perspectives, lead through change and create lasting value for their organisations and society."

Reaching its 100th batch reflects the enduring relevance of executive education in helping professionals navigate changing business environments, broaden their managerial capabilities and prepare for leadership roles. For organisations, it highlights the importance of developing leaders who can connect functional expertise with a wider understanding of strategy, people, operations and business transformation.

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Congratulating the cohort, Prof. ShabbirHusain R.V., Chairperson, PGEMP, SPJIMR, said: "Congratulations to our 100th PGEMP batch on reaching this significant milestone. You represent the spirit of learning, collaboration and leadership that has shaped this programme over the years. We are proud to welcome you to SPJIMR's alumni community and look forward to the impact you will make in your organisation and beyond."

PGEMP: Management education for professionals who lead while they learn

SPJIMR's Post Graduate Executive Management Programme is an AMBA-accredited, 21-month modular programme for working professionals with more than five years of experience. It enables participants to develop general management capabilities while continuing in their careers, without taking a career break.

As one of the early business schools in India to recognise the importance of executive education, SPJIMR Executive Education has sought to connect management learning with the evolving needs of professionals and industry for over 25 years. Its approach reflects the belief that leadership development must go beyond functional expertise to include strategic thinking, responsible decision-making and the ability to work across organisational boundaries and industry silos.

SPJIMR aims to support more resilient organisations and responsible business leadership. As the institute marks the 100th PGEMP batch, it reaffirms its commitment to developing leaders who create value not only for their organisations, but also for the communities and society in which they operate.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as the #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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