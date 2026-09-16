SPJIMR opens applications for PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes for 2027–29

Kickstart your management career at SPJIMR with two rigorous, industry-connected programmes designed to prepare leaders for a changing world MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has opened applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) (PGDM (BM)) programmes for the 2027–2029 academic session.

The two-year, full-time residential programmes are designed to develop management capability through academic rigour, industry engagement, peer learning, and experiential learning.

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The PGDM programme offers 240 seats for Indian nationals and 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The PGDM (BM) programme has an annual intake of 120 seats.

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Applicants can indicate their programme preferences through a single application form. The application deadline is November 27, 2026. Apply at: https://pgdmadmissions.spjimr.org/ Why SPJIMR? • Global recognition: SPJIMR holds the international Triple Crown accreditation from (EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. In the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking, SPJIMR was ranked #2 in India, marking its seventh consecutive year among the world's top 50 business schools.

• Experiential and industry-led learning: The programmes combine a rigorous management curriculum with peer learning, industry engagement, live projects, and immersive, hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning with business practice.

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• International exposure: Through the Global Fast Track (GFT), students can pursue international learning experiences and specialisations at globally respected business schools.

• Strong career outcomes: The PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes recorded an average salary of ₹33.75 LPA and a highest of ₹75 LPA for the Class of 2026, reflecting strong industry engagement and career opportunities.

"At SPJIMR, we prepare students not just for their first role, but for a lifetime of meaningful leadership. Our PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes combine academic rigour, industry relevance, and a strong sense of purpose, enabling our graduates to create value for business and society in a rapidly changing world," said Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes, SPJIMR.

Eligibility and selection process Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements: • Hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

• Work experience is not mandatory. Recent graduates and individuals with up to five years of work experience can apply.

• Applicants may submit either CAT 2026 or GMAT scores (valid from January 01, 2024, to December 10, 2026).

• Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

Commenting on the programmes, Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Chairperson, PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes, SPJIMR, emphasised, "Walk into any classroom, and you'll find a banker debating a doctor, an engineer pushing back on an architect, and that range is deliberate. We don't just teach frameworks; students live inside real projects and mentor conversations until theory turns into instinct. The test we hold ourselves to hasn't changed: does this make someone better at the job on day one? Diversity in the room, rigour in the method, and relevance in the outcome – that's the whole bet." PGDM students can choose two specialisations from Finance, Information Management and Analytics, Marketing, and Operations and Supply Chain while applying to the programme. PGDM (BM) provides a general management education, with students able to tailor their course mix to their career aspirations.

About SPJIMR Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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