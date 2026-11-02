SPJIMR ranks No. 42 in The Case Centre Impact Index 2026

Strengthens its global presence in case-based management education

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has been ranked No. 42 globally in The Case Centre Impact Index 2026, moving up six places from its 2025 ranking. The recognition reflects the growing international reach and classroom adoption of SPJIMR-authored cases, reinforcing the institute's contribution to case-based management education worldwide.

Advertisement

SPJIMR is among four Indian business schools featured in this year's ranking and is placed alongside leading global institutions including Harvard Business School, INSEAD, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Kellogg School of Management. This international presence underscores the reach of SPJIMR's faculty scholarship and its contribution to management learning beyond India, placing its case portfolio within a global landscape of institutions influencing how future managers learn to analyse business challenges and make decisions.

Advertisement

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "Teaching cases play an important role in management education because they shape how future leaders frame problems, challenge assumptions and exercise judgement. Their impact lies not simply in what students learn, but in how they learn to think and decide. This recognition in The Case Centre Impact Index reinforces our commitment to scholarship that matters. We hope to continue to advance the wider conversation on research impact, including how teaching cases can move insight into action and influence the way managers lead and make decisions."

The 2026 Impact Index records measurable growth in the adoption of SPJIMR's cases. Between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026, 32 SPJIMR cases were used by 22 organisations across 12 countries, reaching 3,621 students. During this period, The Case Centre received 14 new cases from SPJIMR authors for distribution. The institute's collection available through The Case Centre now comprises over 170 cases, including a prize-winning case.

Advertisement

Now in its fourth year, The Case Centre Impact Index recognises the global reach and influence of case writing in business and management education. Its methodology draws on usage data from the previous academic year, measuring how many cases published by an institution have been adopted, the number of organisations and countries using them, and the number of students taught through these cases. All organisations that published at least one case with The Case Centre during the previous academic year are eligible for inclusion.

SPJIMR's presence in the global ranking reflects its distinctive approach to management education, which combines academic rigour with industry relevance and social sensitivity. Through case writing, SPJIMR faculty translate research and industry engagement into learning resources that bring contemporary management dilemmas into the classroom. The growing international adoption of these cases demonstrates how the institute's scholarship is contributing to management conversations across geographies, helping learners develop the analytical ability, judgement and responsibility needed to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as the #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)