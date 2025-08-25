SPJIMR SYB Batch 38: Applications Now Open for Future Founders

SYB equips entrepreneurs with the mindset, tools, and mentoring needed to launch and grow their business with confidence

Advertisement

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) invites applications for Batch 38 of its Start Your Business (SYB) programme. Designed specifically for aspiring and early stage first-generation entrepreneurs, SYB offers a unique opportunity to gain the strategic knowledge, practical tools, and mentoring support required to transform a business idea into a sustainable venture.

An initiative of the Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) at SPJIMR, the programme has built a strong legacy of enabling over 650+ participants to navigate the early stages of entrepreneurship. With a carefully structured four-month hybrid format (over nine weekends and business plan presentation in the 13th weekend), the programme blends academic rigour with real-world insights, equipping participants with a deep understanding of business planning, marketing, finance, operations, legal aspects, and leadership.

Advertisement

Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director, CFBE and Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business (PGPFMB), said: "The Start Your Business programme is not just about learning the theory of entrepreneurship—it is about testing, refining, and building real ventures in real time. Through a dynamic blend of foundational knowledge and hands-on venture creation, SYB transforms aspiration into action and equips participants with the mindset, tools, and support to launch with confidence."

The Start Your Business programme is known for its hands-on approach, including sessions with experienced entrepreneurs, one-on-one mentoring, and a business plan presentation before investors and experts. Participants also gain access to SPJIMR's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, opening doors to potential partnerships, funding opportunities, and alumni networks.

Advertisement

SYB Batch 36 alumni and young entrepreneur Arpita Mandal shared: "The SYB programme helped me realise that the true value doesn't lie in the idea alone, but in addressing a real, meaningful problem. It provided me with invaluable mentorship and direction on how to thoughtfully approach and launch my start-up venture."

Batch 38 is scheduled to begin from November 15, with limited seats available to ensure a personalised learning experience. To learn more about the SYB programme, visit: https://www.spjimr.org/start-your-business/overview/.

Applicants should have preferably completed an undergraduate programme from a certified or recognised university, possess an entrepreneurial streak with a desire to start their own business or scale an early-stage start-up, and be comfortable with English as the medium of instruction.

To apply, visit: https://spjimr-pgpfmb.nopaperforms.com/syb-application-form.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896222/5399711/SPJIMR_Logo_1.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)