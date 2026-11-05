Sportal Corporate Expands AI-Integrated Sports Education in India Through Industry Partnership with Mind Power University

VMPL

Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5: Sportal Corporate Pvt. Ltd., a sports education and professional training company, is expanding its role in India's higher education sector through an industry partnership with Mind Power University, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. The collaboration introduces AI-integrated sports degree programmes under the Sportal Impact Campus initiative, with admissions open for the academic session beginning in August 2027.

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The initiative seeks to connect university education with the professional requirements of India's sports industry, particularly in sports management, physical education, performance analysis and emerging applications of artificial intelligence. Sportal Corporate will contribute industry-oriented curriculum inputs, practical training opportunities, internships and placement assistance, while Mind Power University will be responsible for student admissions and awarding academic degrees.

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Expanding Career-Oriented Sports Education in India

Founded in 2013, Sportal Corporate has worked in sports education, professional development and university collaborations. According to information published on its official website, the organisation has trained more than 4,700 professionals and developed partnerships with educational institutions and industry stakeholders.

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Through its collaboration with Mind Power University, Sportal Corporate aims to provide structured academic pathways for students interested in careers beyond competitive athletics.

Every year, a growing number of Indian students travel to the United Kingdom and Australia to pursue degrees in sports management, sports science and performance analysis, often at significant cost to their families.

Sportal Corporate aims to offer a credible alternative within India by building programmes around the same industry-focused approach that draws students abroad: practical training, exposure to sports analytics and technology, structured internships and close links with working professionals in the sports sector. By bringing this model to a UGC-recognised university campus in Uttarakhand, the initiative seeks to make career-oriented sports education accessible to Indian students at a fraction of the cost of studying overseas, while also welcoming international applicants to study in India.

The programmes include Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (B.P.E.S.), Master of Physical Education and Sports (M.P.E.S.), Bachelor of Sports Management (B.S.M.), Master of Sports Management (M.S.M.) and undergraduate studies in Sports Analytics. Diploma programmes in sports management, sports analytics and sports psychology are also included in the academic offering, alongside doctoral-level opportunities.

The courses are intended to support career pathways in sports administration, coaching, athlete management, sports marketing, event operations, performance analysis and sports data analytics.

Artificial Intelligence and Sports Analytics Become Part of the Curriculum

A central component of the Sportal Impact Campus initiative is the integration of artificial intelligence into physical education, sports management and sports analytics education.

Rather than introducing AI solely as an additional certification, the academic approach incorporates applications of artificial intelligence across relevant areas of study. Students will be introduced to the use of data and digital tools in athlete performance evaluation, match analysis, talent identification, sports marketing, fan engagement and event management.

The Sports Analytics programme is designed to develop capabilities in collecting, interpreting and presenting sports-related data for practical decision-making.

The collaboration also provides for industry internships beginning from the fourth semester, allowing students to gain exposure to professional environments alongside classroom learning.

Connecting Academic Learning with Sports Industry Requirements

Sportal Corporate's involvement as an industry partner is intended to strengthen the relationship between academic qualifications and workplace skills.

Dr. Gaurav Pant, Managing Director of Sportal Corporate, has emphasised the importance of preparing sports graduates for an industry increasingly influenced by technology, analytics and professional management practices.

The initiative reflects this approach by combining academic instruction with practical assignments, industry interaction and career development support.

Mind Power University, a state private university recognised by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, will provide the academic framework and award the qualifications.

Its campus in Bhimtal, situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, offers a residential learning environment for students pursuing physical education and sports-related disciplines. The programmes are also open to eligible applicants from outside India.

The university and Sportal Corporate have additionally outlined plans to develop specialised programmes in golf coaching and golf course management in collaboration with an international education partner, subject to the necessary academic approvals.

Admissions Open for the 2027 Academic Session

With admissions underway for the August 2027 intake, the Sportal Impact Campus initiative offers students an opportunity to explore degree and diploma programmes connecting sports education with management, technology and analytics.

Prospective applicants can access programme information, eligibility requirements, course details and admissions guidance through Sportal Corporate's official website, www.sportalcorporate.org

The collaboration represents Sportal Corporate's continuing efforts to develop industry-linked sports education pathways in India, with a focus on preparing students for professional roles across the evolving sports ecosystem.

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