Sports, Friendship & Nostalgia Take Centre Stage: MASH 2026 Brings Together Generations of MAHE Alumni at Bengaluru Campus

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus, an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, hosted MASH 2026 (MAHE Alumni Sports & Health Fest) on June 14, 2026, at its Yelahanka campus. The event brought together alumni from across graduating batches, offering them an opportunity to reconnect with the spirit of MAHE while celebrating the achievements, contributions, and enduring legacy of the MAHE alumni community closer to where they live and work today.

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Organized by the Alumni Relations Office of MAHE Bengaluru Campus, MASH 2026 was held under the theme “Back in Play. Instantly.” The event brought together alumni, their families, faculty members, and staff for a day of sports, networking, and shared memories. More than a sports festival, it celebrated alumni as lifelong members of the MAHE community whose achievements and continued engagement enrich the institution and society. The event reflected MAHE Bengaluru's commitment to fostering lasting alumni relationships and meaningful engagement beyond graduation.

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“Alumni are among the most valuable members of any educational institution. They represent the impact of education beyond the classroom and serve as ambassadors of the institution’s values and legacy. Their achievements and continued engagement enrich the learning ecosystem through mentorship, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. MASH 2026 celebrates these enduring relationships and reflects our commitment to fostering a strong and connected alumni community. It is heartening to see our graduates return, reconnect, and continue contributing to the vibrant MAHE ecosystem,” Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru.

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MASH 2026 also served as a vibrant networking and community-building platform, enabling alumni from diverse professional backgrounds to exchange ideas, strengthen connections, and explore collaborations. Cultural performances, entertainment segments, and family-friendly activities added to the festive atmosphere, while opportunities to reconnect with faculty members and revisit their alma mater created a warm and nostalgic experience that celebrated the enduring bond between MAHE and its alumni.

As MAHE continues to strengthen its alumni engagement initiatives, MASH 2026 demonstrated how the Bengaluru Campus is emerging as a vibrant hub for alumni connections, bringing the essence of the Manipal experience closer to its graduates. More than a sports and health festival, MASH 2026 celebrated the MAHE alumni community: their achievements, their contributions to society and industry, and their lifelong connection with the institution. The event reaffirmed that while alumni may move across cities and careers, the spirit of Manipal remains a shared bond that continues to inspire, connect, and grow across generations.

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About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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