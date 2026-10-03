‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ Unveiled at India International Centre in New Delhi - Indiradevi kollipara

New Delhi: A landmark book launch on ‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ was held at Lecture Hall-1, India International Centre Annexe, New Delhi. Presented by Indiradevi Kollipara, Sports and Gaming Lawyer and IMH, the event brought together legal experts, sports administrators and professionals from the sports industry to discuss the evolving legal landscape governing domestic and international sports.

Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, distinguished Executive Committee Member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Founder & President of the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP), attended the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. He highlighted the importance of strong legal frameworks to safeguard athletes, strengthen institutional integrity and promote fair play across sporting disciplines.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prabhakaran underlined the growing significance of sports law amid the rapid commercial expansion of the sports industry. He spoke about key areas including contract enforcement, anti-doping regulations, governance, compliance and dispute resolution, emphasizing their role in protecting the integrity of sport.

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This was followed by a reading of the prologue by Ms. Indiradevi, where she emphasised the need for athletes and stakeholders in sports to understand the nuances of sports law and sports governance.

The organizers expressed gratitude to the speakers and attendees for contributing to an engaging and insightful discussion. The event concluded with emphasis on continuous education in sports law to empower the next generation of sports administrators, legal practitioners and athletes. The book ‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ is also available for purchase on Amazon. https://www.amazon.in/dp/8185983380 Advertisement

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