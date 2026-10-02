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Home / Business / ‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ Unveiled at India International Centre in New Delhi - Indiradevi kollipara

‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ Unveiled at India International Centre in New Delhi - Indiradevi kollipara

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ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 2: A landmark book launch on ‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ was held at Lecture Hall-1, India International Centre Annexe, New Delhi. Presented by Indiradevi Kollipara, Sports and Gaming Lawyer and IMH, the event brought together legal experts, sports administrators and professionals from the sports industry to discuss the evolving legal landscape governing domestic and international sports.

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Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, distinguished Executive Committee Member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Founder & President of the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP), attended the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. He highlighted the importance of strong legal frameworks to safeguard athletes, strengthen institutional integrity and promote fair play across sporting disciplines.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prabhakaran underlined the growing significance of sports law amid the rapid commercial expansion of the sports industry. He spoke about key areas including contract enforcement, anti-doping regulations, governance, compliance and dispute resolution, emphasizing their role in protecting the integrity of sport.

This was followed by a reading of the prologue by Ms. Indiradevi, where she emphasised the need for athletes and stakeholders in sports to understand the nuances of sports law and sports governance.

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The organizers expressed gratitude to the speakers and attendees for contributing to an engaging and insightful discussion. The event concluded with emphasis on continuous education in sports law to empower the next generation of sports administrators, legal practitioners and athletes. The book ‘Sports Law: Guiding Through the Defence’ is also available for purchase on Amazon. https://www.amazon.in/dp/8185983380

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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