DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Spotlight's Inter School Alumni golf tournament receives high praise from everyone

Spotlight's Inter School Alumni golf tournament receives high praise from everyone

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 19: Many prestigious alumni participated at the Inter Boarding School Alumni Golf Tournament, held on December 12, 2025, at the scenic Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida. The much-anticipated tournament, organized by Rajeev Varma of Spotlight, brought together alumni from some of India's most renowned boarding schools for a day of competitive golf and memorable reunions.

Advertisement

Alumni from nine elite institutions--Sherwood College, Nainital; Mayo College, Ajmer; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat; The Scindia School, Gwalior; Bishop Cotton School, Shimla; St. Joseph's College, Nainital; La Martiniere, Lucknow; and Welham Boys' School, Dehradun--participated in the event. With 108 golfers on the course, the tournament stood out as one of the largest and most vibrant alumni sporting gatherings in NCR.

Advertisement

After a closely contested competition, La Martiniere, Lucknow clinched the overall team title, while The Scindia School, Gwalior finished runners-up. Mayo College, Ajmer secured third place, followed by Sherwood College, Nainital in fourth position.

In individual categories, Bharat Thapar of La Martiniere, Lucknow won the Overall Gross title, while Manav Prakash, also from La Martiniere, claimed the Net Winner honour, underlining the school's dominant performance.

Advertisement

The tournament was widely appreciated for its flawless organization, with participants praising the efforts of Rajeev Varma of Spotlight and Dhruvpal Singh of Jaypee for world class course management and hospitality. The day concluded with an elegant evening featuring live music, entertainment, fine dining, and premium beverages, making the event a perfect blend of sport, celebration, and alumni bonding.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts