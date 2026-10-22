SPR City Enters World Book of Records with Tallest Golu Display; Attracts Over One Lakh Visitors

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22: SPR City in Perambur has earned a place in the World Book of Records, London (UK), for presenting the Tallest Golu Display, marking a significant milestone in Chennai's Navaratri celebrations. The ten-day cultural festival, held from October 11 to 20, attracted over one lakh visitors, bringing together families and devotees from across the city.

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Organised by SPR India, the Navaratri Utsavam featured a towering 53.8-foot-high and 42-foot-wide Golu, comprising 3,750+ traditional dolls arranged in an elaborate stepped structure. The installation celebrated Tamil Nadu's centuries-old Golu tradition, combining intricate craftsmanship, cultural storytelling and devotion on an unprecedented scale.

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The World Book of Records, United Kingdom, adjudicated SPR Constructions Pvt. Ltd. (SPR Group India) for the Tallest Golu Display, recognising the scale and significance of the installation.

What began as an initiative to celebrate and preserve a cherished cultural tradition soon became one of the city's major festive attractions. Throughout the ten-day celebration, SPR City witnessed a steady stream of visitors, with families gathering to view the installation and participate in the festivities.

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The celebrations also featured traditional poojas, devotional music and cultural performances, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the spirit of Navaratri beyond the record-setting display.

The World Book of Records certificate is to be presented by Ms. Ankita Shah, Chartered Officer, World Book of Records, to Mr. Prakash Mohanasundaram, Vice President – Revenue, and Mr. Balakumar Chandrasekaran, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, on behalf of SPR Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

The achievement highlights Chennai's enduring connection with its cultural traditions and demonstrates how community celebrations can engage people across generations. With more than one lakh visitors and international recognition, SPR City Navaratri Utsavam 2026 has emerged as a significant cultural event in the city.

The initiative also reflects SPR India's efforts to create community spaces and experiences that extend beyond residential development, bringing people together through cultural and social engagement.

SPR City is a 63-acre integrated township by SPR India in Perambur, Chennai, home to over 1,000 families. It features Chennai’s tallest residential tower at 47 floors. The project brings together residential, commercial and educational facilities, including Market of India, District 12 office spaces and The Shri Ram Universal School, alongside upcoming shopping, entertainment and healthcare infrastructure.

Strategically located, SPR City is approximately 500 metres from Perambur Bus Terminus, 1 km from Perambur Railway Station and 800 metres from the proposed Perambur Metro station. It also offers convenient access to Chennai Central Railway Station, the High Court and the Secretariat. Its integrated commercial spaces cater to businesses, traders and investors.

Market of India – Envisioning a New Era of Organized Trade and Commerce. Market of India (MOI), a flagship commercial development within SPR City, is envisioned as a landmark destination for organized retail trade, bringing together diverse business communities within a modern, integrated commercial ecosystem.

Conceptualized to redefine the traditional trading landscape, Market of India aims to provide a structured and professionally planned environment for traders, retailers, entrepreneurs and businesses, while strengthening commercial connectivity across Chennai, Tamil Nadu and beyond. As outlined in the project's published master plan, Market of India envisages over 5,000 shops, with approximately 54 lakh sq. ft. of planned built-up area. The development is designed to incorporate essential commercial infrastructure, including a central plaza over 1.5 Acre indoor air conditioned atmosphere brings strong experiences to the mall. With its emphasis on scale, accessibility, infrastructure and business integration, Market of India aspires to establish a new benchmark for organized trade infrastructure and position Chennai as a prominent hub for regional and national retailers.

Established in 1972, SPR India is one of Chennai’s established real estate developers, with a legacy spanning over five decades across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Its portfolio includes landmark projects such as SPR City, Osian Heights and Osian Chlorophyll.

The company’s flagship development, SPR City, is a 63-acre integrated township in Perambur, already home to over 1,000 families. Envisioned as a city within a city, the township brings together residential living, commercial spaces, education and upcoming lifestyle destinations, including Market of India and Chennai’s tallest residential tower.

With a focus on integrated urban living, SPR India continues to contribute to Chennai’s evolving real estate landscape.

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