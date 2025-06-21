VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a major boost for Gurugram homebuyers, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is set for a remarkable transformation with two critical infrastructure upgrades underway. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is finalising plans for a ₹750 crore elevated road connecting Vatika Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf. Simultaneously, land hurdles have been cleared for a new arterial road linking Hero Honda Chowk directly to SPR near Sector 71. Together, these developments are expected to ease traffic, reduce commute times, and significantly enhance the value of residential hubs along this high-growth corridor.

With the existing 84-metre-wide SPR on one side and the new Hero Honda link on the other, Cloverdale SPR--a premium project in Sector 71--is poised to become a hub of seamless urban connectivity. This dual-access advantage will not only improve access to NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, and Central Gurugram, but also drive a surge in homebuyer and investor interest. For many, this location is fast emerging as a "gold mine" of real estate opportunity.

This dual-connectivity push marks a defining moment for the region. Sector 71, situated at the intersection of these two major access points, is emerging as a vital node of Gurugram's urban transformation. Its proximity to all key expressways ensures faster intra-city travel and better integration with Delhi-NCR's growing infrastructure grid.

For thousands of families already residing in sectors 69 to 80--many in newly occupied residential condominiums--these upgrades promise tangible lifestyle benefits. GMDA estimates suggest traffic bottlenecks at key junctions like 69, 70, 71/72, and 75/75A will ease significantly, with hourly vehicle flow expected to exceed 10,000 in the coming decade. The elevated SPR will be critical to absorbing this volume, ensuring safer and faster travel, especially during peak hours.

More importantly, Sector 71's emergence as a key urban hub is set to unlock strong momentum for premium residential projects. Signature Global's SPR Estate, already a landmark in the area, and its new luxury launch Cloverdale SPR, are among the biggest beneficiaries of this infrastructure-led growth. Positioned at the heart of the upgraded network, these projects combine convenience with future-ready living.

Commenting on the transformation, Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "Sector 71 is no longer a promise--it's becoming the pulse of New Gurugram. With the elevated SPR, the Hero Honda link road, and enhanced access to key highways, this location offers unmatched ease of living. Our premium developments here, like Cloverdale SPR, are perfectly aligned with the aspirations of today's homebuyers who seek connectivity, quality, and long-term value."

For residents, this is about more than roads--it's about reclaiming time, gaining better access to schools, offices, and hospitals, and investing in a future-ready location. For buyers, this moment represents a rare alignment of infrastructure expansion and real estate opportunity--making Sector 71 not just a destination, but a true advantage.

With GMDA fast-tracking execution and developers in sync with the region's evolving potential, SPR is well on its way to becoming the central spine of Gurugram's next chapter--and Sector 71, its most valuable address.

