DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / SPRAY's MVR Innovation Wins India Global Praise at RegaTec 2025 in Germany

SPRAY's MVR Innovation Wins India Global Praise at RegaTec 2025 in Germany

Weimar [Germany], May 24: India's leadership in sustainable innovation took center stage at RegaTec 2025, as Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), unveiled a transformative vision for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy through MVR-based heat recycling.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Weimar [Germany], May 24: India's leadership in sustainable innovation took center stage at RegaTec 2025, as Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), unveiled a transformative vision for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy through MVR-based heat recycling.

Held on 20th and 21st May, 2025 in Weimar, Germany, his presentation, titled "Biomass to Bioenergy & Green Chemicals," was widely applauded for its commercial viability, underlining Spray's industry-ready, scalable solutions for a greener future. The presentation particularly highlighted about the elimination of biomass burning--a critical step in boosting second-generation ethanol production and achieving net zero targets (zero carbon emissions). Joining Mr. Verma were Dr. Kaleem Ahmad and Dr. Malli, whose technical insights further strengthened India's representation at this prestigious international forum.

Advertisement

The session spotlighted key innovations and strategies, including the transformation of the hydrocarbon value chain by replacing fossil fuels with renewable alternatives, the deployment of MVR-based systems for jaggery production and water processing, and advancements in biofuels, green chemicals, and second-generation ethanol. Additionally, the presentation emphasized the role of biomass-based energy in supporting India's drive toward self-reliance in sustainable power generation.

This breakthrough--designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India--garnered strong interest from European and global stakeholders, showcasing how Indian innovation is not only solving local challenges but also contributing meaningfully to global sustainability goals.

Advertisement

SPRAY's MVR-based systems exemplify how Made-in-India technologies can drive worldwide impact.

Beyond the keynote, SPRAY actively engaged with international stakeholders including top companies, research institutions, government bodies, and policymakers--fostering dialogue around collaborative pathways in the renewable gas space.

SPRAY's participation at RegaTec 2025 not only reinforced its position as a pioneer in renewable engineering but also opened new avenues for global collaboration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper