DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Springer Nature honours Indian editors at Journal Development Symposium 2025. Brings Together Leading Editors and Publishing Experts to Shape the Future of Research Integrity and AI in Scholarly Communication

Springer Nature honours Indian editors at Journal Development Symposium 2025. Brings Together Leading Editors and Publishing Experts to Shape the Future of Research Integrity and AI in Scholarly Communication

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 10:37 AM Nov 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PR 01 11 2025 3055693 945
Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The day long Journal Development Symposium 2025, organised by Springer Nature, brought together over 100 journal editors, society representatives, and publishing professionals from across India to discuss the evolving dynamics of research publishing in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Open Access.

Advertisement

The symposium served as a collaborative platform for dialogue around ethical publishing practices, the responsible integration of AI tools in scholarly workflows, and the broader implications of India's transformative One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative.

Advertisement

In her keynote address, Marieke Cambeen, Executive Vice President, Springer Journals, highlighted the growing role of publishers in upholding research quality in an AI-driven era. She said: "As AI continues to increasingly integrate into every stage of the research process, from writing and reviewing to editorial decision-making, it is essential for the publishing community to come together to establish ethical, transparent, and inclusive frameworks. Through initiatives like the Journal Development Symposium, we aim to strengthen collaboration between publishers, editors, and the research community to ensure integrity and trust remain at the heart of scientific publishing."

Advertisement

The day-long event featured a series of engaging sessions, including a presentation on 'ONOS and Beyond' followed by a Journals Award Ceremony celebrating outstanding editorial contributions. Some editors also shared Journal Success Stories that demonstrated innovative editorial strategies and growth in journal impact and reach.

The Open Forum Discussion encouraged participants to exchange perspectives on journal development challenges, AI's influence on publishing ethics, and the opportunities presented by Open Access models in India's rapidly evolving research landscape.

Advertisement

The symposium reaffirmed Springer Nature's ongoing commitment to supporting journal editors and society partners in advancing quality research, fostering innovation, and promoting responsible science communication globally.

About Springer Nature:

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810380/JDS_2025_Springer_Nature.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578536/5594531/Springer_Nature_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts