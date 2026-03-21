Sprinto Launches Autonomous Trust Platform—Moving Compliance From Automated to Autonomous

3,000+ companies now run trust on Sprinto, the platform replacing human-directed automation with governed agents that drive compliance to closure on their own

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SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, the leading GRC and compliance automation platform, today launched its Autonomous Trust Platform, the first compliance infrastructure built around autonomous agents. This marks a shift from tools that assist compliance teams to systems that actively run compliance.

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While compliance automation streamlined workflows and reduced manual effort, it still relies on humans to interpret changes, coordinate work, and drive issues to resolution. Autonomous Trust closes this gap.

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Sprinto continuously monitors changes across systems, vendors, access, and AI usage, evaluates their impact in real time, and autonomously executes the work required to maintain compliance—from refreshing evidence and preparing audit artifacts to running vendor due diligence and resolving control gaps.

"Compliance automation still needs someone at the wheel. That was the right model for the last decade, but it doesn't scale into the next one," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto. "Autonomous Trust is the shift—humans for judgment, agents for everything else."

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The Autonomous Trust Platform is available now. Learn more at sprinto.com.

About Sprinto

Sprinto is the world's first Autonomous Trust Platform, detecting change across your posture, determining what's at risk, and acting across compliance, vendor risk, AI governance, and more, so your organization stays trustworthy without the operational chaos.

Sprinto is trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Emergent, CodeRabbit, Anaconda, and Whatfix. The platform supports 200+ global standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 42001, for AI governance across 300+ integrations.

Media Contact:

Payal Wadhwa

press@sprinto.com

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