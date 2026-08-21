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New Delhi [India], August 21: Rail travel has long been an integral part of India's mobility and social fabric, connecting cities, communities, and millions of passengers across the country. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Sprite and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today flagged off the Sprite Tejas Express, in the presence of senior leadership from Indian Railways, IRCTC and Coca-Cola India. Bringing together Sprite's signature refreshment with India's diverse travel culture, the partnership creates a new experience for passengers travelling between the two cities, where varied tastes, preferences and shared moments come together along the journey.

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The Delhi-Lucknow corridor offers Sprite an opportunity to connect with consumers across one of its key markets, while reaching travellers across business, leisure, and family journeys. The Sprite Tejas Express will operate on the Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow route for six months starting August 2026, with five coaches featuring Sprite branding across the exterior. The train will also be announced as the Sprite Tejas Express at originating and en route stations on both legs of the journey.

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The experience extends onboard, with Sprite featuring as part of the passenger food bundle. The inauguration will also see passengers receive Sprite samples and merchandise, with the association set to bring further Sprite-led experiences onboard.

Abhishek Gupta, Vice President, Customer Development, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "We congratulate IRCTC on this innovative partnership and an important milestone for travel experiences in India. At Coca-Cola, we continue to explore collaborations that can unlock new avenues for growth and create shared value. Our association with IRCTC reflects our commitment to building long-term customer relationships and expanding our presence across the travel ecosystem. With the Sprite Tejas Express, we are bringing Sprite's refreshment and creating a more engaging experience for travellers."

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The Sprite Tejas Express directly integrates sustainability into the passenger journey by incorporating practical, recycled material applications on ground. At the station, benches made from recycled plastic, with each bench repurposing approximately 45 kg of post-consumer packaging waste. Extending this approach to its ceremonial launch, the train's flag-off featured an official flag made from repurposed PET bottles, demonstrating how discarded materials can be transformed into functional and meaningful elements.

Ajit Kumar Sinha, Chief Regional Manager, Lucknow Division, IRCTC, said, "At IRCTC, we continuously look at opportunities to enhance the passenger experience across our premium train services through relevant partnerships and initiatives. Our association with Sprite on the Tejas Express brings an established consumer brand into the travel environment through an integrated onboard experience. We look forward to making the journey more engaging for passengers travelling on the Lucknow-New Delhi route."

Further building on Sprite's connection with food culture, the brand has also collaborated with Wow! Momo as part of the Sprite Tejas Express experience.

The Sprite Tejas Express marks a new association for Sprite, bringing the brand into the travel occasion and creating new opportunities to connect with consumers through the moments, preferences and experiences that shape their journeys.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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