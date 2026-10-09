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Home / Business / SPRODE INDIA Introduces RAYLITH™ Vision Amplification Screen for RGB Laser Projectors, Including JMGO N3 Ultimate

SPRODE INDIA Introduces RAYLITH™ Vision Amplification Screen for RGB Laser Projectors, Including JMGO N3 Ultimate

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ANI
Updated At : 05:31 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9: SPRODE INDIA has introduced RAYLITH™, a high-contrast Vision Amplification Screen specially designed for compatible RGB laser projectors, including the JMGO N3 Ultimate. The  screen combines multilayer reflective Fresnel optics, a speckle-reduction design and a flexible optical  surface with a foldable fixed frame. Its Indian-market MRP is ₹1,25,000.

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The launch coincides with the Durga Puja and Dussehra festive season. Under the programme celebrating ten years of JMGO in India with SPRODE, 100 customers will receive RAYLITH on a  complimentary basis with the JMGO N3 Ultimate during a seven-day anniversary pre-booking window. The opening date will be announced through the official pages at ,

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FACEBOOK: facebook.com/jmgoindia  and  INSTAGRAM instagram.com/jmgoindia. & www.sprodeindia.com 

“A powerful RGB laser projector deserves a screen that helps bring its capabilities into the living room,” said Mr Arin Ranjit the product manager of SPRODE INDIA. “With RAYLITH, our focus is on  preserving picture depth and colour while making a large optical screen easier to transport and  install. As we celebrate ten years with JMGO in India, we want 100 customers to experience the  projector and screen together through our anniversary programme.”

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For many households, the challenge with projection begins when the room lights come on. Light from lamps and windows falls on the screen alongside the projected image. On a white wall or conventional diffuse surface, this extra illumination makes dark scenes appear greyer and colours  look washed out. A brighter projector can make the picture stand out, but brightness alone does not  remove the unwanted light.

According to SPRODE INDIA, RAYLITH’s reflective Fresnel optics direct useful light from a correctly  positioned projector towards the viewing area while reducing surrounding light returned to the  audience. This helps preserve visible contrast and colour richness under suitable room conditions.

RGB triple-laser projectors use red, green and blue laser sources to produce bright images with wide  colour reproduction. However, the screen and room still influence what viewers see. An appropriate  optical surface helps make better use of that output in a living room where complete darkness may  be impractical.

The Fresnel design uses finely formed optical features to control reflected light. Their geometry is matched to the intended projection arrangement. Projector light is guided towards viewers, while  light arriving from other directions can be absorbed or redirected away. The screen manages light  selectively rather than scattering it broadly.

The multilayer material brings complementary functions together. Reflective elements return image  light; diffusion structures distribute it across the viewing area; light-management elements limit  unwanted reflections; and supporting material holds the optical structure. These functions balance  brightness, image uniformity and viewing angle.

RAYLITH operates as a front-projection reflective screen. It does not generate additional lumens or  change the projector’s native contrast ratio. Its contribution is to preserve more of the projected  picture by managing the light reaching viewers.

A separate concern with RGB laser projection is speckle, the granular or shimmering texture sometimes visible in smooth image areas. It arises from interference between scattered laser-light  waves. Its visibility varies with the projector, screen material and viewing conditions.

SPRODE describes RAYLITH’s speckle-reduction design as intended to make this texture less noticeable while retaining picture detail. Diffusion and microstructure engineering influence how laser light is reflected and distributed, making screen selection important to image quality.

The product also addresses the difficulty of bringing large optical screens into homes. Rigid panels  can be cumbersome to transport through lifts, staircases and doorways. Handling and assembly  require care to protect their surfaces and maintain the flatness needed for consistent projection.

RAYLITH’s flexible optical screen and foldable fixed frame allow compact transportation followed by  assembly at the destination. SPRODE says the Fold-Flex construction simplifies handling and  supports easier, quicker installation. Once assembled, the frame holds the screen in its fixed viewing  configuration.

The screen is intended for compatible standard-throw RGB laser systems. Projector distance, mounting position, screen orientation and seating remain important, as do the direction and intensity of room lighting. SPRODE INDIA provides guidance on matching the screen to the projector  and intended space.

The anniversary programme recognises the JMGO–SPRODE journey in India from 2016 to 2026. The  seven-day window offers the projector-and-screen combination to 100 customers through a once-in-a-decade anniversary privilege, with confirmed bookings verified through payment.

Customers can experience RAYLITH with the JMGO N3 Ultimate at SPRODE INDIA’s private demonstration and experience centre in Kolkata. Booking dates, eligibility and package terms will be  announced through the official JMGO India Facebook and Instagram pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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