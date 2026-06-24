SPTIX Launches AI-Powered Hiring and Career Intelligence Platform, Redefining How Organizations Hire and Professionals Grow

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: SPTIX AI LLP has officially launched SPTIX.ai, an AI-powered Hiring and Career Intelligence Platform designed to help organizations hire smarter and professionals make better career decisions.

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The platform combines artificial intelligence, hiring intelligence, career intelligence, and recruitment automation into a unified ecosystem that serves both employers and job seekers. Following its official launch on June 19, 2026, SPTIX is now live and available to users across India.

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Founded by Priya Bharti, SPTIX was created to address a growing challenge in today's workforce: while technology has transformed nearly every industry, hiring remains one of the most fragmented and inefficient processes for both candidates and employers.

A New Era of Hiring

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For years, hiring has relied heavily on resumes, keywords, and manual screening processes. Candidates often apply to hundreds of jobs without receiving meaningful feedback, while employers spend significant time reviewing applications and identifying qualified talent.

SPTIX was built on the belief that hiring should be skill-first, transparent, and data-driven.

"We believe people deserve better career decisions and organizations deserve better hiring decisions," said Priya Bharti, Founder of SPTIX AI LLP.

"SPTIX was created to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity using intelligence, automation, and AI. Our goal is to help professionals showcase their true potential while helping employers identify the right talent faster and more effectively."

What Makes SPTIX Different

Unlike traditional job portals that primarily focus on job listings and applications, SPTIX combines multiple intelligence layers into a single platform.

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to help professionals discover opportunities aligned with their skills, experience, and career goals, while simultaneously helping employers streamline hiring workflows and improve recruitment outcomes.

SPTIX launches with capabilities designed for both sides of the hiring ecosystem.

For Professionals

The platform provides a comprehensive set of career tools, including:

- AI-Powered Job Matching

- Resume Intelligence

- Resume Parsing & Skill Extraction

- Career Intelligence

- Salary Intelligence

- Career Path Recommendations

- Interview Preparation Tools

- AI Audio Interview Experiences

- AI Video Interview Experiences

- Career Readiness Insights

- Skill Gap Analysis

By combining these capabilities, SPTIX helps professionals better understand their market position, improve employability, and make informed career decisions.

For Employers

For organizations, SPTIX introduces a modern hiring platform that combines recruitment technology with AI-powered intelligence.

Employer features include:

- Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

- AI Candidate Ranking

- AI Resume Analysis

- AI Match Scores

- Recruitment Automation

- Interview Scheduling

- Hiring Analytics

- Team Collaboration Workflows

- Candidate Pipeline Management

- AI-Powered Job Description Generation

These capabilities are designed to reduce manual hiring effort, improve recruiter productivity, and accelerate hiring outcomes.

Why AI-Powered Hiring Matters

The rise of artificial intelligence is changing how organizations evaluate talent and how professionals navigate their careers.

Traditional recruitment methods often rely on limited information and subjective evaluation. AI enables recruiters and candidates to make decisions based on broader data sets, deeper insights, and more meaningful signals.

SPTIX uses AI not to replace human decision-making, but to enhance it.

The platform focuses on helping users:

- Discover better opportunities

- Identify stronger candidates

- Reduce hiring inefficiencies

- Improve transparency

- Make data-driven decisions

This approach enables organizations to focus on people while allowing technology to handle repetitive analysis and administrative work.

Building Trust Through Technology

At the core of SPTIX is a commitment to responsible technology and user trust.

The company operates on five guiding principles summarized by the acronym TRUST:

- Transparency - Clear and explainable recommendations.

- Results Through Merit - Skills, achievements, and potential over superficial filters.

- User Privacy - Full control and protection of user data.

- Skill-First Hiring - Focusing on capabilities rather than assumptions.

- Technology for Good - Using AI to create better opportunities and outcomes.

These principles guide both product development and customer experience across the platform.

The Road Ahead

The launch of SPTIX marks the beginning of a broader vision for the future of hiring and workforce intelligence.

The company plans to continue expanding its capabilities across three strategic areas:

Hiring Intelligence

Helping organizations make smarter recruitment decisions.

Career Intelligence

Helping professionals navigate career growth with greater confidence.

Workforce Intelligence

Helping organizations understand workforce trends, talent gaps, and future hiring needs.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered tools and professionals seek more personalized career support, SPTIX aims to become a trusted platform connecting talent, opportunity, and intelligence.

About SPTIX AI LLP

SPTIX AI LLP is an AI-powered Hiring and Career Intelligence company focused on transforming how organizations hire and how professionals grow.

The platform combines AI-powered job matching, resume intelligence, interview intelligence, career insights, hiring analytics, recruitment automation, and applicant tracking technology to create a smarter and more transparent hiring ecosystem.

Founded by Priya Bharti, SPTIX is committed to building the intelligence layer for the future of hiring.

Website: https://sptix.ai

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