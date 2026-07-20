Sreekumar Maranghat Sambhu Honoured at the International Author Excellence Awards 2026 for His Poetry Collection The Grammar of Stillness

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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 20: International Authors Association proudly celebrates Sreekumar Maranghat Sambhu, recipient of the International Author Excellence Award 2026, for his acclaimed poetry collection, The Grammar of Stillness, at the prestigious literary ceremony held at Grand Millennium Hotel Kuala Lumpur on 27th June 2026. The distinguished event brought together celebrated authors, literary professionals, educators, publishers, entrepreneurs, and readers from around the world to honour excellence in writing and the transformative power of literature.

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The Grammar of Stillness is a contemplative collection of 21 poems that invites readers into the often-overlooked spaces of silence, reflection, and inner awareness. In an era defined by constant movement and noise, the collection offers a gentle yet profound exploration of stillness as a source of clarity, resilience, and self-discovery. Through minimalist language and evocative imagery, the poems examine themes of solitude, memory, longing, impermanence, and emotional depth. Rather than seeking to provide definitive answers, the collection creates space for introspection, encouraging readers to engage with the subtle experiences and emotions that shape human existence. The jury recognised the work for its artistic sensitivity, emotional resonance, and its ability to transform silence into a powerful literary language.

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Sreekumar Maranghat Sambhu is an Indian writer, entrepreneur, and founder of Wayanadcraft, an organic spice venture rooted in the rich natural landscapes of Wayanad, Kerala. Deeply influenced by nature, silence, and reflective observation, he has developed a distinctive literary voice that explores the relationship between the inner self and the world around it. His writing is characterised by simplicity, meditative depth, and a profound appreciation for the unnoticed moments that often carry the greatest meaning.

In addition to The Grammar of Stillness, Sreekumar is the author of notable works, including Pranaya Nirmmalyam and Ente Wayanad. Writing in both English and Malayalam, he continues to contribute meaningfully to contemporary literature through poetry and literary memoirs that celebrate reflection, emotional authenticity, and the beauty of ordinary life.

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Balancing literary expression with entrepreneurship, Sreekumar draws inspiration from the rhythms of nature, the wisdom found in silence, and the experiences of everyday life. He believes that writing is not merely a means of communication but an act of attentive listening--to oneself, to others, and to the world. Through his work, he encourages readers to embrace stillness as a pathway to deeper understanding and meaningful connection.

The International Author Excellence Awards 2026 stood as a prestigious celebration of literary achievement, creativity, and the enduring impact of books across cultures and disciplines. The awards recognised outstanding authors across diverse genres, including poetry, fiction, non-fiction, business, memoir, self-help, academic writing, and children's literature. Evaluated by an esteemed panel of literary experts, educators, and industry professionals, the awards honoured works that demonstrated originality, excellence, relevance, and lasting value to readers worldwide.

The event was proudly organised by the International Authors Association (IAA) in association with Wings Publication International.

The International Authors Association (IAA) is a global platform committed to empowering authors through networking, education, recognition, and international visibility. By fostering collaboration and promoting literary excellence, the association supports writers in creating meaningful impact through their work.

Wings Publication International is an award-winning publishing house dedicated to helping aspiring and established authors transform their ideas into professionally published books. Through publishing, author branding, marketing, and global recognition initiatives, Wings Publication has empowered thousands of authors worldwide to build credibility, expand their reach, and amplify their influence.

For more information, visit www.internationalauthorsassociation.com

By honouring Sreekumar Maranghat Sambhu and The Grammar of Stillness, International Authors Association reaffirms its commitment to recognising authors whose works enrich literary culture, inspire thoughtful reflection, and contribute meaningfully to the global literary landscape. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Sreekumar's literary journey and celebrates the timeless power of poetry to help readers pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves in an increasingly fast-paced world.

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