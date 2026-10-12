Sri Abhinava Vidyatirtha Multispeciality Hospital, Sringeri, Inaugurates Advanced Cath Lab and MRI Centre

Sringeri, October 11, 2026:Sri Abhinava Vidyatirtha Multispeciality Hospital, Sringeri, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Cath Lab and MRI Centre, reinforcing its mission to deliver quality healthcare and advanced medical facilities to rural communities. The inauguration was graced by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, who dedicated the Sri Bharati Tirtha Centre for Cardiac & Neuro Sciences and the Sri Vidyaranya Centre for Radiology & Imaging to the public, with the wish that these facilities benefit all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri P. A. Murali, CEO & Administrator of Sringeri Math, emphasized the institution’s longstanding commitment to rural health:

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“Sringeri Math has always prioritized healthcare for the people of Malnad. With the launch of advanced cardiac and MRI facilities, we are ensuring that patients receive world-class treatment closer to home. The installation of the Philips Azurion 7 C20 (Version 3.0) with Optic Fiber connectivity ,system makes our hospital the first in Karnataka to house such advanced Cath Lab technology.”

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The Philips Azurion 7 C20 (Version 3.0) Cath Lab is equipped with Clarity IQ Technology, which enhances radiation safety and reduces X‑ray dose exposure by up to 70% compared to conventional systems. Its advanced 3D imaging and Cone Beam CT (CBCT) capabilities provide real-time, high-resolution cross-sectional visualization of the brain, vasculature, and ischemic or hemorrhagic changes directly at the table-side during acute stroke and neurovascular interventions. The integration of fibre optic and VOIP technology ensures faster connectivity, seamless subsystem integration, and stable machine operation without lagging during clinical procedures. Remote service support is also seamlessly enabled, making the system highly reliable and responsive for complex cardiac, neuro, and vascular treatments.

Dr. Lakshmi Raghav, Deputy Medical Superintendent, highlighted the hospital’s patient-centric approach:

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“We are committed to delivering quality healthcare at affordable costs. With these new facilities, patients no longer need to travel to Shivamogga, Mangaluru, or Bengaluru during emergencies. The Cath Lab is equipped to provide precise treatment for heart attacks, cardiac perforations, and other complex conditions. Combined with our MRI Centre, this marks a significant step forward in accessible advanced healthcare for our region.”

The Cath Lab services will be available to the public from December 1, 2026, while the MRI Centre is already operational. As a special initiative during Navaratri (October 12–22, 2026), eligible beneficiaries will be offered free MRI services. Patients may contact the hospital’s advisory centre for more information, Hospital authority said.

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