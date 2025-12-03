Sri Aurobindo Society initiates nationwide movement to implement Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in Schools

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: Sri Aurobindo Society, in collaboration with leading national and international institutions, hosted the International Conference on Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in School Education marking the beginning of a nationwide movement to meaningfully integrate India's civilisational knowledge into modern schooling. As one of the earliest institutions working in integral and consciousness-based education for over five decades, Sri Aurobindo Society has taken a leadership role in translating the vision of IKS into responsible, research-backed, classroom-ready implementation.

The event marked the first edition of a national series of IKS-focused dialogues aimed at transforming school education through India's profound civilisational wisdom -- presented not merely as heritage, but as a modern scientific, cognitive, and consciousness-based framework.This commitment was embodied in the newly launched IKS Charter developed by Sri Aurobindo Society -- India's first guiding framework that defines how IKS can be integrated responsibly, rigorously, and meaningfully into school curriculum.The conference emphasised that integrating IKS responsibly into school curriculum is not only an Indian imperative but a global necessity for the future of learning.

Focusing on the significance of moving IKS from concept to classroom, Mr. Sambhrant Sharma, Executive Board Member, Sri Aurobindo Society, said: "Sri Aurobindo Society has taken up the national responsibility of bringing Indian Knowledge Systems into the core of school education--not as an idea, but as a living, practical reality. We are already working closely with schools across multiple States and Union Territories to demonstrate how IKS can be implemented meaningfully in the classroom. What we are witnessing today is not just a conference--it is the beginning of a nationwide stir, a movement to reawaken India's civilisational wisdom in education. In the coming months, we will continue to unite the brightest minds across disciplines to co-create a model of schooling that is rooted, holistic, and future-ready."

Congratulating the Sri Aurobindo Society on the launch of the IKS Charter, Chief Guest Shri Bajrang Bagra, Secretary General, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), said: "The IKS Charter integrates all the precautions that need to be considered while implementing it. It will serve as a guideline--like a manual, a boundary-setting document--for everyone involved in the process of integrating IKS into the school syllabus. It is a matter of pride for us to contribute to this subject, whether as individuals or as institutions. My heartfelt congratulations on bringing out this Charter and on the upcoming events that will include in-depth discussions with experts across disciplines, ultimately creating safe and robust guidelines for this work."

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of the Charter for the Responsible Integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in School Education by Sri Aurobindo Society. The Charter serves as a national guiding framework outlining principles, curriculum pathways, age-appropriate modules, assessment recommendations, teacher-preparation approaches, and collaborative responsibilities for meaningful and ethical IKS implementation.

The full-day event, through multiple thematic panels and insights from dignitaries across academia and governance, explored how India's timeless scientific, philosophical, artistic, ecological, and consciousness-based knowledge traditions can meaningfully transform school education and align with contemporary frameworks such as NEP 2020 and NCF 2023.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all guests, panellists, scholars, and institutional partners who gathered in shared commitment to reshaping education and carrying forward India's civilisational light.

The conference was organised in partnership with Maharishi International University (USA), Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Bhartiya Shiksha Board, and Future Icons.

