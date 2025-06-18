Sri Balaji University, Pune, Welcomes New MBA Batch (2025-2027)

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is pleased to announce the commencement of its new MBA batch (2025-2027), set to begin on June 18, 2025. This marks the start of an enriching academic journey for aspiring business leaders at one of India's premier management institutions.

"We take immense pride in announcing these remarkable placement records, which reflect the hard work of our faculty and students and the pivotal role of our placement cell. With a clear vision of contributing to enhancing the nation's economy, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional business education to our students," said Dr. Biju G Pillai (Dean, Faculty of Management, Senior Director-IT & Admissions at Sri Balaji University, Pune)

Diverse MBA Programs with Industry-Focused Curriculum

SBUP offers a comprehensive range of AICTE-approved MBA programmes through its four esteemed institutes:

* Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)

* Balaji Institute of Technology & Management (BITM)

* Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB)

* Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD)

Specialisations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Development, Operations & Supply Chain Management, International Business, Digital Marketing & Business Analytics, Telecom & Business Analytics, Product Management & Business Analytics, and Data Science & Business Analytics.

The curriculum is designed to bridge academic learning with real-world business challenges, incorporating case studies, live projects, and industry internships.

Orientation Week: Building Foundations for Success

The inaugural week will feature a series of orientation activities aimed at acclimating students to the academic environment and promoting leadership skills. Highlights include guest lectures from industry stalwarts, leadership talks, and interactive workshops.

The Deeksharambh Student Induction Programme (June 15-22, 2025) begins with registrations and culminates in interactive academic and leadership sessions. Key highlights include:

* Inaugural Puja and Oath Ceremony on June 18

* Addresses by renowned industry leaders and government officials including Shri Anil Swarup (Former Secretary, GoI), Prof. (Dr.) T.G. Sitharam (Chairman, AICTE), and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth

* Corporate Sessions by representatives from companies like BNY Mellon, Accenture Strategy, Mastercard, Capgemini, Faurecia, Vedanta, and more

* Workshops and seminars from June 23 onwards like Born to Win, Business Simulation - Diamonds of Amazonia, Build Your Personal Brand, Seven Habits of Highly Effective Managers, Geopolitics & National Security, and many others

Commitment to Excellence and Career Advancement

SBUP has consistently demonstrated a strong placement record. For the batch of 2022-2024, the university achieved a 100% placement rate, with the highest package offered at ₹21.58 LPA and an average package of ₹8.75 LPA. Over 350 recruiters, including industry leaders like Wipro, Amazon, Vedanta, and Infosys, have partnered with SBUP, reflecting the institution's commitment to student success.

About Sri Balaji University, Pune

Established in 1999, SBUP has evolved into a leading institution for management education in India. With a focus on discipline, dedication, and determination, the university aims to nurture future leaders equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in the global business landscape.

